Where is College GameDay this week? ESPN traveling overseas to Ireland for Week 0
By Sam Fariss
"Good morning, college football," Robin Williams said, kind of.
Just kidding.
But, every week of the college football season, the usual cast and crew of ESPN College GameDay screams and shouts to start the weekend right.
Legendary Lee Corso's headgear selection and Pat McAfee's hectic energy brings the perfect vibe to every Saturday morning.
This season, College GameDay will head across the pond to kick off their season.
As Florida State and Georgia Tech face off in Dublin, Ireland, the College GameDay crew will be in attendance.
How to watch ESPN College GameDay Week 0
- Location: College Green, Dublin, Ireland
- Game: Florida State Seminoles vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
- Time: 9 a.m. ET
- TV: ESPN, ESPNU
- Streaming: Fubo TV
This is the first time in its history that College GameDay will be broadcast from overseas but the Emerald Isle or Aer Lingus College Football Classic has been taking place since 1988.
Earlier this offseason, McAfee signed an extension to continue on as a part of the College GameDay crew.
McAfee and Corso will be joined by all of the usual suspects, including Kirk Herbstreit, Rece Davis, Desmond Howard, and "Stanford Steve" Coughlin.
Joining the cast is none other than former Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban.
Supporting reporters include Jess Sims, Pete Thamel, and Jen Lada.
ESPN College GameDay celebrity guest picker Week 0
Paying homage to their hosts, the College GameDay cast will be joined by none other than Dublin-born professional wrestler Sheamus (Stephen Farrelly).
Sheamus has been a professional wrestler since 2002 and joined WWE's roster in 2009.
From 2012 to 2013, Sheamus was the World Heavyweight champion and from 2013 to 2014, he was the United States champion.
When is the first game of Week 0?
- Game: Florida State vs. Georgia Tech
- Time: noon ET
- TV/Streaming: Fubo TV
Georgia Tech has previous played in Dublin, when they defeated the Boston College Eagles in 2016. This will be Florida State's first time playing in Ireland.