Where quarterbacks land in ESPN's updated 2024 NFL mock draft
Mel Kiper Jr. and Fielding Yates of ESPN did a mini mock draft on Monday and here's the latest NFL draft projection for the best quarterbacks in college football.
The 2024 NFL draft combine started on Monday and there was some news about the top quarterbacks in the 2024 draft class.
Caleb Williams isn't going to throw at the combine, but Michigan football quarterback J.J. McCarthy will throw and go through all the drills. McCarthy should shine at the combine and he should improve his NFL draft stock which has been on the rise.
Mel Kiper Jr. and Field Yates put out a mini mock draft for the 2024 NFL draft on Monday and McCarthy is still outside of the top 10 according to ESPN, winding up selected 12th by the Denver Broncos. That would make sense for McCarthy but a lot will depend on what others like the Vikings and Falcons do in the pre-draft process (free agency).
McCarthy is the No. 4 quarterback taken but the first is still Caleb Williams from USC, who said he won't throw at the combine. Williams doesn't have anything to prove. He's expected to be the No. 1 overall pick of the Chicago Bears and if the Bears had a brain, that's the pick they'll make.
Justin Fields was better last season but it's easier to trade a quarterback than find a franchise quarterback. I don't believe Fields will be the guy in Chicago so I agree with Caleb Williams projection to Chicago which is followed by Jaylen Daniels to No. 2 and the Washington Commanders.
Daniels is a dynamic dual-threat quarterback and is sure to gain plenty of comparisons to Lamar Jackson, another former Heisman winner. Drake Maye goes third according to the ESPN Mini Mock draft for the 2024 NFL draft, which again, makes perfect sense.
The Patriots need a new quarterback and if Drake Maye is still available, I can't imagine the Patriots passing on him or one of the other elite quarterbacks.