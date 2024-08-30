Who is playing college football on Friday? 2024 Week 1 game schedule
By Sam Fariss
The second day of Week 1 is upon us and the lengthy docket of matchups continues.
Already, Week 1 bolted into action with 21 FBS games including four matchups that involved ranked opponents.
While just six games are playing on Friday, one ranked team and six Power-Four opponents will be in action.
Here is the Week 1 Friday schedule for the 2024 college football season:
Friday, Aug. 30
- Lehigh at Army – 6 p.m. ET
- Temple at (16) Oklahoma – 7 p.m. ET
- FAU at Michigan State – 7 p.m. ET
- Elon at Duke – 7:30 p.m. ET
- Western Michigan at Wisconsin – 9 p.m. ET
- TCU at Stanford – 10:30 p.m. ET
No. 16 Oklahoma is kicking off their first season in the SEC with what should be an easy win against the Temple Owls.
Along the same lines, the ACC's Duke and the Big Ten's Wisconsin are starting with soft launches into their 2024 campaigns.
TCU, which is still in the Big 12, and Stanford, which has moved to the ACC, have arguably the "biggest" game of the day as it is the only matchup with two Power-Four opponents.