Who is playing college football on Saturday? 2024 Week 1 game schedule
By Sam Fariss
Week 1 of the 2024 college football season is well underway. Already, on Thursday and Friday, 27 FBS games took place and 54 teams kicked off their season.
However, Saturday is officially here. 67 games are set to take place in a 12-hour window. The best teams in the country are finally taking the field. ESPN College GameDay is back. Football is officially here.
Sure, you may not have enough eyes in your head to catch all 96 games that are happening this weekend but if you could...
Here is when all 67 Week 1 games are kicking off this Saturday:
- (14) Clemson at (1) Georgia – noon ET(8)
- Penn State at West Virginia – noon ET
- Illinois State at (25) Iowa – noon ET
- Virginia Tech at Vanderbilt – noon ET
- UConn at Maryland – noon ET
- Austin Peay at Louisville – noon ET
- Indiana State at Purdue – noon ET
- Kent State at Pitt – noon ET
- Bucknell at Navy – noon ET
- Chattanooga at (15) Tennessee – 12:45 p.m. ET
- South Dakota State at (17) Oklahoma State – at 2 p.m. ET
- Towson at Cincinnati – 2:30 p.m. ET
- Portland State at Washington State – 3 p.m. ET
- Akron at (2) Ohio State – 3:30 p.m. ET
- Colorado State at (4) Texas – 3:30 p.m. ET
- (19) Miami at Florida – 3:30 p.m. ET
- FIU at Indiana – 3:30 p.m. ET
- UTEP at Nebraska – 3:30 p.m. ET
- Eastern Michigan at Massachusetts – 3:30 p.m. ET
- East Tennessee State at App State – 3:30 p.m. ET
- North Dakota at Iowa State – 3:30 p.m. ET
- Ohio at Syracuse – 3:30 p.m. ET
- Kennesaw State at UTSA – 3:30 p.m. ET
- Merrimack at Air Force – 3:30 p.m. ET
- Miami (OH) at Northwestern – 3:30 p.m. ET
- Western Illinois at Northern Illinois – 3:30 p.m. ET
- Boise State at Georgia Southern – 4:00 p.m. ET
- Old Dominion at South Carolina – 4:15 p.m. ET
- Stony Brook at Marshall – 5:00 p.m. ET
- UC Davis at California – 5:00 p.m. ET
- North Texas at South Alabama – 5:00 p.m. ET
- Eastern Kentucky at Mississippi State – 6:00 p.m. ET
- Campbell at Liberty – 6:00 p.m. ET
- Richmond at Virginia – 6:00 p.m. ET
- Norfolk State at East Carolina – 6:00 p.m. ET
- Idaho State and Oregon State – 6:30 p.m. ET
- Western Kentucky at (5) Alabama – 7:00 p.m. ET
- Furman at (6) Ole Miss – 7:00 p.m. ET
- UT Martin at (18) Kansas State – 7:00 p.m. ET
- Central Arkansas at Arkansas State – 7:00 p.m. ET
- Bethune-Cookman at South Florida – 7:00 p.m. ET
- Tarleton State at Baylor – 7:00 p.m. ET
- UNLV at Houston – 7:00 p.m. ET
- Tennessee Tech at Middle Tennessee – 7:00 p.m. ET
- Sam Houston at Rice – 7:00 p.m. ET
- Nevada at Troy – 7:00 p.m. ET
- North Alabama at Memphis – 7:00 p.m. ET
- Idaho at (3) Oregon – 7:30 p.m. ET
- (7) Notre Dame at (20) Texas A&M – 7:30 p.m. ET
- Fresno State at (9) Michigan – 7:30 p.m. ET
- Alabama A&M at Auburn – 7:30 p.m. ET
- UCLA at Hawai'i – 7:30 p.m. ET
- Abilene Christian at Texas Tech – 7:30 p.m. ET
- Southern Miss at Kentucky – 7:45 p.m. ET
- Southern Illinois at BYU – 8:00 p.m. ET
- Georgia State at Georgia Tech – 8:00 p.m. ET
- Houston Christian at SMU – 8:00 p.m. ET
- Grambling at Louisiana – 8:00 p.m. ET
- Nicholls at Louisiana Tech – 8:00 p.m. ET
- Texas A&M-Commerce at San Diego State – 8:00 p.m. ET
- Robert Morris at Utah State – 8:00 p.m. ET
- James Madison at Charlotte – 8:00 p.m. ET
- Lamar at Texas State – 8:00 p.m. ET
- Southeast Missouri State at New Mexico State – 9:00 p.m. ET
- New Mexico at (21) Arizona – 10:30 p.m. ET
- Wyoming at Arizona State – 10:30 p.m. ET
- Weber State at Washington – 11:00 p.m. ET
Phew, that was a lot.
Go grab your wings, your pizza, your chips, and your sets. Get ready for some football.