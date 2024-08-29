Who is playing college football on Thursday? 2024 Week 1 game schedule
By Sam Fariss
Week 0 is in the rearview mirror and coming up on the horizon is the highly anticipated Week 1 of the 2024 college football season.
Get your TVs (yes, plural) ready and make sure they all have multi-view because this is going to be a weekend to remember.
As fans settle down with their wings, pizza, and chips, there are five days in a row of college football, not to mention that NFL games are sprinkled in there somewhere.
With college football games running from Thursday through Monday, here is the schedule for the first day of Week 1 for the 2024 season:
Thursday, Aug. 29
- Howard at Rutgers – 7 p.m. ET
- Western Carolina at (24) NC State – 7 p.m. ET
- North Carolina A&T at Wake Forest – 7 p.m. ET
- New Hampshire at UCF – 7 p.m. ET
- Jackson State at UL Monroe – 7 p.m. ET
- Lafayette at Buffalo – 7 p.m. ET
- Fordham at Bowling Green – 7 p.m. ET
- Central Connecticut at Central Michigan – 7 p.m. ET
- Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Arkansas – 7 p.m. ET
- Duquesne at Toledo – 7 p.m. ET
- Murray State at (11) Missouri – 8 p.m. ET
- Lindenwood at (22) Kansas – 8 p.m. ET
- North Carolina at Minnesota – 8 p.m. ET
- North Dakota State at Colorado – 8 p.m. ET
- Coastal Carolina at Jacksonville State – 8 p.m. ET
- Alcorn State at UAB – 8 p.m. ET
- SE Louisiana at Tulane – 8 p.m. ET
- Northwestern State at Tulsa – 8 p.m. ET
- Southern Utah at (12) Utah – 9 p.m. ET
- Eastern Illinois at Illinois – 9 p.m. ET
- Sacramento State at San Jose State – 10 p.m. ET
Get yourself ready for the first full of college football in 2024.