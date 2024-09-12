Who is playing college football on Thursday? 2024 Week 3 game schedule
By Sam Fariss
Week 3 of college football is officially here and there are three straight days of FBS games upon us. From Arizona State versus Texas State on Thursday to New Mexico State at Fresno State on Saturday, the weekend is chock-full of games.
If you find yourself looking to tune into action on Thursday night, here is the full schedule for the first night of Week 3 and where to find the games:
CFB games on Sept. 12:
- Arizona State at Texas State – 7:30 p.m. ET – ESPN
- Northwestern State at South Alabama – 7:30 p.m. ET – ESPN+
Sure, the Thursday slate isn't exactly filled to the brim with matchups or ranked games but it is a night of college football that can satiate the pallet for the time being.
The Arizona State Sun Devils have had a surprisingly great and they take a trip to San Marcos to take on the Texas State Bobcats who are also 2-0 to start the year.
On the other side of the coin, the Northwestern State Demons and South Alabama Jaguars are both 0-2 to start the season and are looking to earn their first win.
If the two game docket isn't quite enough to quench your weekly thirst for college football, don't worry, there are more games coming on Friday.