Who is playing college football on Thursday and Friday? 2024 Week 5 game schedule
By Sam Fariss
The first third of the 2024 college football season has already come and gone, and Week 5 of the season is officially upon us.
While the slate is filled with top 25 matchups like No. 2 Georgia at No. 4 Alabama and No. 15 Louisville at No. 16 Notre Dame, there are many unrated yet intriguing matchups over the weekend as well.
The weekend of college football starts with games on Thursday and Friday, so, here is the schedule for the first handful of games in Week 5:
*Game times, dates, and locations may be affected by Hurricane Helene
CFB on Thursday, Sept. 26
- Army at Temple – 7:30 p.m. ET – ESPN
The undefeated (3-0) Black Knights will travel to Philadelphia to take on the struggling (1-3) Temple Owls in an American Athletic Conference clash and the first game of Week 5.
CFB on Friday, Sept. 27
- Virginia Tech at No. 7 Miami – 7:30 p.m. ET – ESPN
- Washington at Rutgers – 8 p.m. ET – FOX
The Miami Hurricanes, led by head coach Mario Cristobal and quarterback Cam Ward, have taken the ACC by storm, ranked ahead of the No. 17 Clemson Tigers, and will take on their first conference opponent in the Virginia Tech Hokies.
Washington already travelled all the way to the state of Illinois to take on the Northwestern Wildcats last week and are traveling east once again to take on the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in the Huskies' second Big Ten game of the season.