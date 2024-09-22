Who is the worst team in each of the four Power Conferences?
By Sam Fariss
Almost undeniably, the ACC, the Big 12, the Big Ten, and the SEC are by far the best conferences in college football. However, even the best conferences have their weakest links. So, which team is the worst program in each of the four Power Conferences?
The Seminoles have undeniably had a nightmare of a start to their 2024 season. After a perfect ending to their 2023 campaign and the temper tantrum about being left out of the playoffs, big expectations were looming over Florida State.
Well, at 1-3 overall and just 60 points over four games, the Noles have fallen well short of those expectations and are by far the worst team in the ACC, even with their win over the Cal Golden Bears.
The Houston Cougars haven't been close to great in recent memory but they haven't been quite this abysmal either. Even with the Cougs' 33-7 win over the Rice Owls, Houston is undeniably the worst team in the Big 12.
Against unranked Cincinnati in Week 4, the Cougars were shut out and lost 34-0, just a few weeks after scoring only 7 points against FCS opponent, the UNLV Rebels in a 27-7 loss to start the season.
Yes, the Bruins lost their head coach and yes, the Bruins lost their starting quarterback. However, the 1-2 start to the Bruins season has been embarrassing at best.
Scoring an average of 15.33 points per game while allowing 29.67 points for your opponents is a far cry from what everyone meant by UCLA having to play "Big Ten football" nowadays. Most people, when they think of the B1G, think of high-power defenses... not teams getting their scores doubled.
The debate for this spot was settled almost as soon as Mississippi State and Florida stepped onto the field in Week 4. Both teams have looked, quite simply, awful to start the season but the fact that the Bulldogs allowed 45 points by the Gators is downright shameful.
Mississippi State could only produce 28 points of its own and was embarrassingly blown out by Billy Napier's disappointing Florida squad... Even Vanderbilt took No. 6 Missouri down to the wire.