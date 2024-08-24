Who scored the first touchdown of the 2024 college football season?
By Justin Perez
The 2024 college football season kicked off this Saturday in Dublin, Ireland.
The Aer Lingus College Football Classic got renewed for the third straight year and pitted the defending ACC champion Florida State Seminoles against the rising Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.
Many people were expecting the Noles to take this one and start their year on a high note. They definitely did that on the first drive.
FSU running back Lawrance Toafili has earned the honor of being the first player in major college football to find the endzone this season.
Toafili capped off a seven-play opening drive with a 28-yard touchdown run. Throughout the drive, the depth of Florida State's running back position was shown. In the first two plays, Roydell Williams made a catch for 12 yards and then ran for another eight yards, respectively.
Jaylin Lucas then made a catch for five yards. In the fourth play of the drive, Caziah Holmes rotated in and gained two yards, passing midfield. Jaylin Lucas then ran for another ten yards before being brought down at the Georgia Tech 38-yard line.
After, Roydell Williams got his second carry and pushed for another ten yards.
The drive ultimately ended on the next play when Toafili ran 28 yards and gave Florida State their first points of the season. A funny-looking two-point conversion was made to give FSU an 8-0 lead. Toafili is currently in his fifth and final year playing for the Seminoles.
The redshirt senior is a local kid, having played his high school ball at Pinellas Park, nearly a half-hour away from Tampa.
Toafili was rated as a four-star prospect by several recruiting services before starting his college career in 2020.
In four seasons at Florida State, Toafili has rushed for 1,439 yards and 12 touchdowns on 231 carries. He's averaged 6.2 yards per attempt. He's also proven to be a decent target out of the backfield, catching 67 passes and four more scores.
Toafili has been getting more of the load since the 2022 season, after being mostly a backup before that.