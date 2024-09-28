Who thought BYU would be the highest-scoring team during Week 5's morning games?
By Sam Fariss
The BYU Cougars have stunned many college football fans as they have started their season undefeated and soared into the Top 25. Quarterback Jake Retzlaff and the Cougars defense have dominated on both sides of the ball but their Big 12 matchup against Baylor was something to write home about.
Not only did Retzlaff lead his team down the field for 4 touchdowns in the first half but the defensive unit held the Bears to just 14 points and 216 total yards in the first 30 minutes of the game.
The Cougar offense was on fire. Retzlaff completed 13 of his 17 pass attempts for a whopping 180 yards and 2 touchdowns through the air. The BYU quarterback added 47 yards rushing and a touchdown on the ground to the Cougs' first-half resume.
Retzlaff targeted seven different receivers in the half, giving Darius Lassiter 6 receptions for 101 yards and a touchdown. Miles Davis caught the other touchdown pass for the Cougars on a 26-yard play for his only reception of the half.
Chase Roberts, a wideout, actually earned the Cougars' fourth touchdown of the half on the ground, with a two-yard TD for BYU.
The BYU defense picked off Baylor quarterback Sawyer Robertson on the Bears' first offensive play of the game, earned a sack on Robertson, and had 2 tackles for loss through two quarters.
At halftime, BYU led the Bears 31-17 and the Cougs didn't look like they had plans of slowing down anytime soon.
Heading into the matchup, No. 22 BYU was 4-0 after wins over Southern Illinois, SMU, Wyoming, and then-No. 13 Kansas State. The Cougars stand atop the Big 12 alongside the No. 10 Utah Utes.