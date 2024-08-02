WVU Football: What to expect from WVU QB Garrett Greene in 2024
2. Garrett Greene will again bring consistency to the WVU rushing attack
West Virginia racked up 2,976 yards on the ground last season. West Virginia returns their three leading rusher from last year’s team in Jahiem White, CJ Donaldson Jr., and Garrett Greene who combined for 2,412 of those yards.
In 2023, Garrett Greene ran for 772 yards and 13 touchdowns. Throughout his WVU career, he has 1,385 yards and 22 touchdowns on the ground.
While the Mountaineers have some pretty impressive running backs, their quarterback will continue to be a threat to opposing defenses with his ability to run on designed both designed played and broken plays.
3. Garrett Greene is the unquestioned leader of this team
While many felt that Greene would be the starting quarterback for WVU when they opened up the season at Penn State last season, Neal Brown went all spring and summer without naming him the starter. Greene was in fact the starter for the opening game after winning the job over Nicco Marchiol. This season, Greene enters with some very different expectations as the unquestioned leader of this team.
After an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on Greene allowed Houston to get into better field position for the game-winning Hail Mary in October of 2023, Greene took ownership of his mistakes and committed to not cost his team in that way any longer. Greene has the attributes and qualities of a good leader, expect him to take a huge step in this area in 2024.
4. Garrett Greene will give you a chance to win games
The “it” factor is mentioned with athletes across almost every sport. Garrett Greene is certainly one athlete who possesses the “it” factor. Being a special talent and competitor, Greene has some intangibles that make him a winner. Though the Mountaineers have a tough schedule in 2024, with Greene leading the charge there is reason to believe that WVU can compete with every team that they face.
Whether it’s executing a badly needed two-minute drill or scrambling for a long touchdown run on a broken play, Greene possesses traits of a quarterback that help you as a fan exude confidence in your team. Expect his play during a few games this season to lead you to say, “There’s no way we would’ve won that game if we didn’t have Garrett Greene at quarterback.”