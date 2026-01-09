Potential Husan Longstreet transfer destination might be painfully obvious for USC fans

On Thursday Night, Lincoln Riley suffered his biggest Transfer Portal loss of the offseason as freshman quarterback Husan Longstreet entered the Transfer Portal. The USC Trojans return Jayden Maiava so the loss doesn't hurt the team in the short term, but it takes away the clear quarterback of the future.

Coming out of High School, Husan Longstreet was a 5-star recruit ranked as the 21st best player in the Country and the 4th best quarterback in his class. This season Longstreet got limited reps going a stellar 13-15 for 103 yards and a touchdown while rushing for 76 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Husan Longstreet landing at Oregon would be a killer for USC fans

Now that Husan Longstreet is in the Transfer Portal, USC fans will quickly start to look at his potential landing spots. One team that Husan Longstreet is going to be tied to a ton is the Oregon Ducks, who were a finalist in his initial recruitment.

The Oregon Ducks are most likely going to be tasked with replacing quarterback Dante Moore who's being projected to be a Top-5 pick in the NFL Draft. Oregon has been tied to several transfer quarterbacks from Sam Leavitt to Demond Williams Jr, and if they can't land Leavitt, Longstreet may be the best quarterback available.

NEW: Oregon, Indiana, Miami, and LSU are early schools to watch for Arizona State transfer QB Sam Leavitt, @PeteNakos reports👀https://t.co/Wv4pIiNkOw pic.twitter.com/9VUjZN39kS — On3 (@On3sports) December 15, 2025

Husan Longstreet picking the Oregon Ducks in the Transfer Portal would be painful to see for USC Trojans fans. While the rivalry isn't the same now that Oregon and USC are in the Big Ten, the bad blood from the Pac 12 days still exists.

More importantly, Husan Longstreet would instantly fill a need for another team competing for Big Ten Championships and College Football Playoff berths. Lincoln Riley should hope that Longstreet lands in the ACC or SEC with Miami or LSU, otherwise he may end up seeing this departure come back to haunt him.