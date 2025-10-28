Power Ranking college football fan bases who still want their coach fired

In College Football, a fanbase can flip on a coaching staff quicker than in any other sport especially in this new era. Now that a program can pay a player via NIL and add transfers like free agents, fanbases are no longer taking the excuse that it takes time to build a winner. As Curt Cignetti and Mike Elko have built two of the best teams in the Country in less than two years, programs are starting to look for their next Head Coach.

The College Football Coaching Carousel has been hectic as we've seen big name coaches in Brian Kelly and James Franklin both lose their job. Each week that a program loses, it's only bringing more pressure to the Head coach especially when the fans start begging for changes.

Some schools have been open about their frustration by either not showing up to games or by chanting for a coach to be fired during the game. As the season comes down the final stretch, there are 10 fanbases that want their coach fired or are nearing that point which makes for a fascinating storyline.

Ranking the 10 College Football fanbases that are most fed up with their coach

Shane Beamer entered 2024 on the Hot Seat, but an exciting team led by LaNorris Sellers quieted all of the negative buzz around beamer. How good the 2024 team was is hurting Shane Beamer now as the Gamecocks are 3-5 with a 1-5 record in SEC play and the fanbase wants to know what happened to all of the promise this team showed.

Hiring Mike Shula may end up being a nail in Beamer's coffin as the fanbase is starting to show they're fed up with Beamer because of it. Returning LaNorris Sellers, Dylan Stewart, and a talented roster around them and missing a bowl game would be a disaster yet, with 5 losses and games left against Ole Miss, Texas A&M, and Clemson it's easily possible.

Shane Beamer likely won't get fired this season as his contract runs through 2030, but the fanbase also appears to be okay with him leaving for Virginia Tech.

We've reached a point where it will be best for both parties if Shane Beamer left and went to Virginia Tech and South Carolina got to start fresh under the new athletic department. — Sports Guy (@ASGIndex) October 18, 2025

Some South Carolina fans think Virginia Tech would be stupid to even hire Beamer away from the Gamecocks.