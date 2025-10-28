Power Ranking college football fan bases who still want their coach fired

While the Clemson Tigers likely won't fire Dabo Swinney, most of the fanbase believes he'll never get Clemson back to the mountain top. The Tigers entered the season with National Championship hopes and the expectation if winning the ACC, both of which died in September. At 3-4 with a 2-3 record in ACC play, Clemson being this bad is hard to get over especially in a year where Florida State and Miami are vulnerable.

Clemson fans feel that Dabo Swinney hasn't been able to adapt to this new era which could end up being the reason he gets fired.

The NIL era has been rough on Dabo Swinney…He cannot adapt pic.twitter.com/QW1103CyOH — ItsDamian24 (@quidproquo24) September 13, 2025

Given how hard of a stance Dabo Swinney took against NIL and the Transfer Portal, it may not be that Dabo Swinney can't adapt, but he may just refuse to adapt and it could cost him his program.

Y’all can say whatever yall want about these takes.



Yall can call me a fake fan, fairweather fan, whatever you want to.



But the fact is, Dabo Swinney WILL NOT adapt to the current state of college football and do the things that are necessary to compete even in the ACC in this… — Will (@WillTalksBall) October 19, 2025

Some Clemson fans truly believe that it's time to move on from Dabo Swinney as what's he's done to a program that was at the top of the sport is tough to see.

James Franklin and Billy Napier are gone but Dabo Swinney still has a job? He’s dismantled what used to be an elite program, refuses to adapt, and keeps hiring awful assistants. Clemson football has become a shell of what it was. #ClemsonFootball #Clemson #CollegeFootball — AR (@SwissDisaster89) October 19, 2025

Sometimes the answer for a program shouldn't be going back to what worked a long-time ago. This offseason, West Virginia fell into a trap bringing back Rich Rodriguez to lead the Mountaineers as they hoped he could reach the heights he reached in his first tenure. The results this season have proven otherwise as WVU is just 2-6 with an 0-5 record in Big 12 play. While it may take time, the way this team has looked makes it hard for West Virginia fans to believe they made the right choice.

Hiring rich Rodriquez sent this program in the wrong direction — Wren Baker SUPERFAN (@spottheball69) October 26, 2025

Many have started to compare how the Basketball program is doing under a new coach to the Football program as Rodriguez hasn't been landing the players he needs to turn this around.

Ross hodge recruiting better than Rich Rodriguez is proof the rich rod hire was a mistake — Wren Baker Can’t Manage Football (@username19368) October 26, 2025

It's flown under the radar just how bad the Boston College Eagles have been this season as they're arguably the worst program in the Power 4. The Eagles are just 1-7 in Bill O'Brien's second season with their lone win coming over Fordham to start the season. The Eagles defense has been abysmal, allowing 37.86 points per game in their losses.

Bill O'Brien was supposed to be the coach that turned this program around and could put them in a position to consistently compete in the ACC. Instead, the team has been so bad this season that the Eagles have to consider moving on even if they wouldn't land a bigger name.

Bill O’Brien is on track to bring us to our worst season since 1978. This was supposed to be the guy. I don’t care what your background is or who you worked with before, this is inexcusable and should be a fireable offense. In fact, he probably should just resign and fuck off — Comm Ave Crow (@CommAveCrows) October 18, 2025

Many have pointed to Bill O'Brien's approach in the Transfer Portal this offseason as a massive failure.

Bill O’Brien when you ask him about the decision to fill his roster with D2 and FCS transfers: pic.twitter.com/UbbPfbl7HP — Brighton Bateman (@AmericanSicko_) October 21, 2025

Before the season, this was a team expected to finish in the middle of the ACC which makes how badly this has unfolded even worse.