Power Ranking college football fan bases who still want their coach fired

While the Clemson Tigers likely won't fire Dabo Swinney, most of the fanbase believes he'll never get Clemson back to the mountain top. The Tigers entered the season with National Championship hopes and the expectation if winning the ACC, both of which died in September. At 3-4 with a 2-3 record in ACC play, Clemson being this bad is hard to get over especially in a year where Florida State and Miami are vulnerable.
Clemson fans feel that Dabo Swinney hasn't been able to adapt to this new era which could end up being the reason he gets fired.
Given how hard of a stance Dabo Swinney took against NIL and the Transfer Portal, it may not be that Dabo Swinney can't adapt, but he may just refuse to adapt and it could cost him his program.
Some Clemson fans truly believe that it's time to move on from Dabo Swinney as what's he's done to a program that was at the top of the sport is tough to see.
Sometimes the answer for a program shouldn't be going back to what worked a long-time ago. This offseason, West Virginia fell into a trap bringing back Rich Rodriguez to lead the Mountaineers as they hoped he could reach the heights he reached in his first tenure. The results this season have proven otherwise as WVU is just 2-6 with an 0-5 record in Big 12 play. While it may take time, the way this team has looked makes it hard for West Virginia fans to believe they made the right choice.
Many have started to compare how the Basketball program is doing under a new coach to the Football program as Rodriguez hasn't been landing the players he needs to turn this around.
It's flown under the radar just how bad the Boston College Eagles have been this season as they're arguably the worst program in the Power 4. The Eagles are just 1-7 in Bill O'Brien's second season with their lone win coming over Fordham to start the season. The Eagles defense has been abysmal, allowing 37.86 points per game in their losses.
Bill O'Brien was supposed to be the coach that turned this program around and could put them in a position to consistently compete in the ACC. Instead, the team has been so bad this season that the Eagles have to consider moving on even if they wouldn't land a bigger name.
Many have pointed to Bill O'Brien's approach in the Transfer Portal this offseason as a massive failure.
Before the season, this was a team expected to finish in the middle of the ACC which makes how badly this has unfolded even worse.
