Power Ranking the ACC: Haynes King has changed everything in the ACC

This weekend, the ACC didn't provide the massive storyline like Miami losing last weekend, but we saw several teams either solidify their contender status or fall, proving they're just a pretender. The race for the ACC Championship is truly wide open, but it's starting to take shape as the teams atop the league are starting to separate themselves from the rest of the conference.

Power Ranking the ACC: Georgia Tech keeps setting the pace

Boston College did a far better job staying in the game than anyone would've expected on Saturday Night before Louisville put the game away late. The offense did a solid job moving the football with 360 yards, but you can't upset a team like Louisville when you turn the ball over 3 times. The defense slowed a solid passing attack, but Isaac Brown dominated on the ground, gashing the defense. The Eagles lost another game, but they showed a ton of fight when they could've quit on this season.

The last two weeks have seen Bill Belichick's team show signs of improvement, but they've fallen just short of winning the game twice now. On Saturday, the Tar Heels were able to take a ranked Virginia team into overtime, but Belichick went for the 2-point conversion and the win and fell inches short of a big win. While the Tar Heels keep losing, the last two games have to be encouraging for the fanbase as the team is at least moving forward.

The loss of Steve Angeli continues to hurt Syracuse as the offense hasn't been able to make nearly enough plays. Rickie Collins went 17-29 passing for 224 yards and a score, but he turned the ball over on a fumble. It's hard for any team to survive losing its quarterback, and with two games against ranked opponents coming up, it's hard to envision this team making a bowl game.

The Florida State Seminoles spent the weekend on the bye, and it couldn't have come at a better time amidst a 4-game losing streak, with every loss coming in league play. Mike Norvell's team is in crisis mode as they desperately need to start winning games; otherwise, his job is in jeopardy. Next week, the Seminoles return to action in a game they should win against Wake Forest, but nothing is a given with this group.

Last week against Florida State, Stanford got to feel good with an upset win, but Miami showed they're a far better team with a 42-7 win. Ben Gulbranson struggled with just 50 yards passing, and without starting running back Micah Ford, the Cardinal struggled on the ground. Miami leaned on its talent in the trenches to run the ball 44 times to win this game. It's hard to fault this team for losing a game everyone knew they'd lose, but the offense needs to find a way to be better at passing the ball.

The Virginia Tech Hokies easily could've fallen apart and quit on the season after an early-season firing and several players entering the Transfer Portal. Instead, on Friday Night, the Hokies took the punishment to Cal, rushing for 357 yards while averaging 6.2 yards per carry. The rest of league play is going to be tough with 3 of 4 remaining games coming against ranked opponents, but this team has shown they're going to give each team their best shot.

After starting the season 3-0, the NC State Wolfpack have lost 4 of their last 5 after Saturday's loss to Pitt. The offense has a solid showing, scoring 34 points with just one turnover on a CJ Bailey fumble that led to a field goal. The defense was abysmal as Pitt scored 53 points, racking up 529 yards as they got whatever they wanted in this game. Dave Doeren has to start posting better results; otherwise, there could be a new coach on the way.

Cal showed last week that they were a vulnerable team just barely escaping with a win over a terrible North Carolina team. This weekend, they did get picked off as Virginia Tech ran the ball at will, gashing this defense for 357 yards on the ground. Justin Wilcox has to find a way to get this team back to the level they played at earlier in the season as the next two games bring tests against ranked opponents.,

Rhett Lashlee's SMU Mustangs have taken a massive step back from last season, and on Saturday, they lost stunningly to Wake Forest. The offense managed just 10 points as the rushing attack picked up just 2.7 yards per carry, while Kevin Jennings Jr didn't have his best game passing. This team now has 3 losses, and it appears they won't be making a return trip to the College Football Playoff.

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons are a new team under Jake Dickert, who's starting to make a strong case for Coach of the Year. On Saturday, the defense held an explosive SMU offense to 10 points while Connor Calvert drilled a 50-yard kick to win the game. The rest of the way, the schedule is rather easy, which gives this team an outside chance at playing for the ACC Championship.

Coming off their first loss of league play against Georgia Tech, Manny Diaz's team spent the weekend on the bye. While the 3 losses thus far are disappointing, at 3-1 the Blue Devils are still in the mix in the ACC. The Blue Devils have just one game left against a ranked opponent in Virginia, and if this team can go on a run they could end up in the ACC Championship Game.

Dabo Swinney's team got to spend the weekend on the bye, which came at the perfect time as Cade Klubnik missed last weekend's game with an injury. This has been a lost season for a Clemson team that had National Championship hopes, but they still have the talent to win any game they play when healthy.

Ever since making the change to Mason Heintschel at quarterback, the Pitt Panthers have started to dominate. On Saturday, the offense scored 53 points in a win over NC State, led by Heintschel, who threw for 3 touchdowns. The final stretch will tell us a ton about this team as games against Notre Dame, Georgia Tech, and Miami could make or break the season.

The Virginia Cavaliers were inches away from suffering a shocking loss, but instead they escaped Chapel Hill with a win, remaining unbeaten in ACC play. Chandler Morris didn't have his best game, going 20-35 for 200 yards with a touchdown and an interception while the rushing attack got just 1.7 yards per carry. The Cavaliers have just 4 games remaining now, and with an easier schedule, they don't need to look good; they just need to keep stacking wins to make the ACC Championship.

Surprisingly, after beating a team as good as Miami last week, it was hard for the Louisville Cardinals to put away Boston College. The defense came up big in this game, forcing 3 turnovers to help the offense win the game. Isaac Brown had the performance you need out of a star like him, rushing for 205 yards and a touchdown to power the offense. Jeff Brohm's team added another win and stays alive in the ACC race as the schedule should start to get easier.

After suffering a loss last weekend, the Miami Hurricanes came out and dominated, picking up a 42-7 win over Stanford. The offense leaned on the rushing attack as Mark Fletcher picked up 106 yards and 3 scores on the ground, while the team scored 5 rushing touchdowns. The defense returned to its dominant form, holding Stanford to just 144 yards and 7 points, forcing 2 turnovers. The schedule the rest of the way is so easy that all Miami needs to do is stay focused, and they'll be in the College Football Playoff.

On Saturday, Georgia Tech jumped on Syracuse early, taking a 20-3 lead into the half, and they never looked back, dominating Syracuse in a 41-16 win. Haynes King had a stellar showing, going 25-31 with 304 yards and 3 touchdowns while rushing for 91 yards and a pair of touchdowns. The final 3 games of league play are fairly easy for Georgia Tech, and if they can get to the Georgia game unbeaten, they should be a lock for the College Football Playoff.