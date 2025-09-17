Power Shift: NCAA hands schools the upper hand in Transfer Portal shakeup

The past several years in College Football have drastically shifted the overarching power dynamic, making this the best era ever to be a player. The additions of NIL, the Transfer Portal, and now revenue sharing have made it so that the players have held the power over the schools, and there wasn't anything the schools could do about it. If a player thought they were worth more money, they could go and find a suitor in the transfer portal, or a school would find the player themselves, as tampering has become a common theme.

Earlier this month, the first step was made to combat some of the chaos by voting to move to a single Transfer Portal window, which would most likely eliminate the Spring Transfer Portal window. On Wednesday, the NCAA Administrative Committee voted to eliminate the Spring Transfer Portal window, making the move official.

The NCAA Administrative Committee decided today to eliminate the spring football transfer portal window but left undecided the exact length and timing of a single fall portal window, sources tell @YahooSports. A decision on details of the fall window is expected within the month. — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) September 17, 2025

While there are plenty of details that still need to be ironed out such as when this window will fall, how long the window will be, and more, this is a massive win for the fanbases and the schools.

The past several years have become a circus when it comes to the transfer portal mostly making it to where the players had all of the power and the schools had no power. Coaches had to recruit a player to come to school and from that point on they never had to stop recruiting the player as they could leave after the season in the winter window or after camp in the Spring Transfer Portal window.

This move should bring much more stability to the rosters in College Football, and it should help teams finally feel like they have a set roster. Anytime a program realized that they didn't have the talent or depth they needed at a position, they went to another program to poach the talent, leaving that team short-handed.

The last few years have seen a ton of talent leave the coaching ranks as they've cited just how demanding the day-to-day has become for a coach. Now the coaches finally have less of a burden and it could help attract coaches to the college level rather than driving them away.

