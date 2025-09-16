Predicting the College GameDay guest picker for Miami football vs. Florida

This weekend, ESPN's College GameDay makes its fourth stop of the year as the cast makes the trip back to Coral Gables for an interesting matchup between the Florida Gators and the Miami Hurricanes. Last weekend, Candace Parker joined the cast as but, was unable to deliver the Volunteers a victory. The question every Miami fan is asking is which former player or superfan could return to be this weekend's celebrity guest picker.

When College GameDay does make a decision on their guest picker, it should be one of these 5 former Miami Hurricanes stars or fans.

Predicting College GameDay's Week 4 guest picker

Before he became an MLB Superstar and the owner of Minnesota Timberwolves, Alex Rodriguez was committed to play baseball for the Miami Hurricanes. During the COVID season, Alex Rodriguez appeared on College GameDay before the Clemson game and he was on the show before that in 2017 where he went a perfect 12-0 on his picks.

ESPN doesn't always go with the former player and if that's the case, actor Danny Ramirez could be the pick. Ramirez is one of the biggest Miami fans constantly showing up on the sidelines for Hurricanes games including their season opener. Ramirez already has the ties to ESPN/Disney as he's appeared in TV Shows and Movies for Marvel.

If his schedule permits, there wouldn't be a bigger Guest Picker selection than Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. Between Johnson being a former player and teammate of Mario Cristobal and his WWE ties with Pat McAfee it could make sense for him to return to College GameDay after appearing on the show for the Colorado broadcast in 2023.

This past year, Jimmy Johnson retired from his broadcasting job with the NFL on Fox which has freed up his weekends. Given how great Jimmy Johnson was in the Studio with loud personalities he'd fit in perfectly on the desk of GameDay. Seeing Nick Saban and Jimmy Johnson breakdown the game together would give us one of the most insightful GameDay shows to date.

If anyone is going to in front of the Country to represent Miami, it should be The Playmaker Michael Irvin. No one keeps coming back to Miami in the good times and the bad years like Michael Irvin and he's electric on the microphone which would make him the perfect guest picker.

Michael Irvin on the final play pic.twitter.com/9Uw7uplbPx — Mike Cugno (@MikeCugnoCBS4) September 1, 2025

Prediction: Michael Irvin

