Predicting the next 5-star commitment for Mike Elko as Texas A&M bolsters No. 1 class

After making the College Football Playoff in Mike Elko's 2nd season, there isn't a hotter program than the Texas A&M Aggies on the recruiting trail. As things currently stand, Texas A&M holds the Nation's highest-ranked recruiting class, but even that doesn't do the amount of talent already committed to the Aggies.

Among the 15 players committed to the Aggies, 13 of them are "blue chip recruits" meaning they're either a 4-star or 5-star recruit. The Aggies already hold commitments from the Nation's 6th ranked player OT Mark Matthews, 11th ranked Kamarui Dorsey, 15th ranked Kennedy Brown, 19th ranked Zyron Forstall, and 30th ranked Raylaun Henry.

The scariest part of Texas A&M's already loaded recruiting class is the fact that the Aggies don't even look close to finished adding 5-star recruits.

Predicting which target is the next 5-star recruit to pick Texas A&M

Heading into the Summer, Texas A&M could add a class over this stretch that could be ranked the best class in the country on it's own. Texas A&M has built a great relationship with several other 5-star recruits, and it's almost a battle to pick which of the 5-stars will be next to join this loaded recruiting class.

Among the recruits who look like the most likely to join Texas A&M's class next is 5-star wide receiver Eric McFarland. The Las Vegas Native reclassified from the 2028 class into the 2027 class meaning he's a year younger, making his 5-star status even more impressive. McFarland currently ranks as the 26th-ranked player in the country, the 6th-ranked wide receiver in the class, and the 5th ranked player in Florida where he plays for IMG Academy.

In April, Eric McFarland cut his list of schools down to 11, but Texas A&M has been seen as the front runner for a long time. The Aggies are going to get McFarland on campus next weekend for an official visit, and it might be the perfect time for the program to close out this recruitment.

Georgia recently got McFarland on campus, and Ohio State and Florida will each get an official visit, but the Aggies seem to have a firm grasp on this recruitment.

If Eric McFarland isn't next to pick the Aggies, it could be because they landed a different 5-star recruit first. Interior Offensive Lineman Albert Simien will be tough to pull out of Louisiana, but the Aggies have looked like the front runner over LSU to this point. Linebacker Kaden Henderson could be another battle between Kiffin and Elko, but once again the Aggies appear to be in front for the Florida star.

Texas A&M has finally paired on-field results with NIL and Revenue Sharing impact, and it's proving to pay off. Mike Elko and his staff will have to hold off several schools, but this class has a chance to be historic with the pace that the Aggies have already set.