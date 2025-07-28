Predicting the outcomes of the SEC’s most pivotal fall camp Quarterback battles

The start of August is right around the corner bringing us closer to the start of the College Football season. In the coming days, Fall camps will begin around the Country and in the SEC, there are some massive storylines to follow at each camp. Several fanbases will be analyzing every snap of fall camp as their starting quarterback job is still up for grabs.

At Tennessee, the Volunteers will have a battle to determine who replaces Nico Iamaleava, at Alabama the Crimson Tide need to replace Jalen Milroe and the job is still up for grabs. The Kentucky Wildcats will potentially start another transfer at quarterback continuing the Wildcats cycle. Missouri is tasked with replacing a highly productive quarterback in Brady Cook with the potential to compete for a College Football Playoff bid.

As fall camps begin across the SEC, here's who we predict will win the starting quarterback jobs at Alabama, Kentucky, Missouri, and Tennessee.

Alabama Crimson Tide - Ty Simpson

Kalen DeBoer and the Alabama coaching staff haven't named a starting quarterback to this point but, the writing has been on the wall. Kalen DeBoer and offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb have said time and time again that if the season started today, Ty Simpson would be the Crimson Tide's starting quarterback.

When camp begins, this will be Ty Simpson's job to lose and barring an injury or Simpson struggling mightily, he'll be under center when the Crimson Tide face Florida State. 5-Star Keelon Russell could push Simpson for the job but, the veteran experience of Simpson will end up winning out in the end.

Kentucky Wildcats - Zach Calzada

After a stint at Incarnate Word, Zach Calzada is back in the SEC at Kentucky and will most likely be the starting quarterback for the Wildcats. While Calzada has to beat out a deep room, his experience will be the key to him beating out an inexperienced room. After becoming a more productive passer at Incarnate Word, Calzada will look to continue improving and his 3 seasons of starting experience will help him be more successful in this SEC stint.

Missouri Tigers - Beau Pribula

Eli Drinkwitz continues to state that he has a quarterback battle but, this is clearly Beau Pribula's job to lose. Sam Horn was selected in the MLB Draft but, will stick in Missouri to compete for the role of filling the hole Brady Cook leaves behind. Pribula has a ton of experience from his time at Penn State where he served as the Tigers gadget quarterback proving to be an effective runner.

Tennessee Volunteers - Joey Aguilar

The Tennessee Volunteers were never supposed to have a quarterback battle but, when Nico Iamaleava entered the transfer portal it changed all of the Vols plans. When Iamaleava picked UCLA, he unseated Joey Aguilar who decided to jump to Tennessee to compete for the starting job. Jake Merklinger had an impressive Spring while George MacIntyre could impress this fall after showing promise this Spring. In the end, Joey Aguilar will win out as his competition has only attempted 9 passes but, Merklinger could start to see the field if Aguilar struggles.

