Predicting where every uncommitted 5-star recruit lands as Official Visit season ends

College football's attention is quickly going to turn from the recruiting trail to the upcoming season as this weekend's set of official visits marked the final of the Summer. The recruiting dead period kicks off on Tuesday, June 23rd, and it will run through the end of July, meaning schools won't get to host or pitch recruits again until August.

The dead period beginning now allows the top recruits to weigh everything they learned this Summer, and start to make decisions. As most of the 5-star recruits have come off the board, only a few are left to make a decision, and it'll allow for the final 7 5-stars to pick their future program before the start of their final High School seasons.

Making predictions for every uncommitted 5-star recruit

Monshun Sales - Wide Receiver - Indiana Hoosiers

While Monshun Sales grew up with the nickname Bama, it looks like he'll be playing college football somewhere else. The in-state wide receiver has seemed like a heavy candidate to play for the Indiana Hoosiers as Curt Cignetti has proven he can pair winning and development with Omar Cooper Jr becoming a 1st round pick. Other schools like Alabama and Texas will push the Hoosiers, but Curt Cignetti seems poised to land his first 5-star recruit.

Joshua Dobson - Cornerback - Texas A&M

After Texas beat Texas A&M for elite cornerback John Meredith, it made Joshua Dobson an even bigger priority for the Aggies. Dobson will announce his commitment on July 1st, with Auburn, South Carolina, Michigan, and Texas A&M each making the finalists list. Mike Elko is building a historic recruiting class, and Dobson looks to be the next 5-star to jump on board.

David Gabriel Georges - Running Back - Tennessee

The recruitment of running back David Gabriel Georges is turning into a major battle between Ohio State and Tennessee. The Buckeyes seemed like the long front runner for the Quebec Native, but Tennessee has made a push to create a neck-and-neck battle. The Vols don't have a bigger target left on the board, and in the end, it feels like this will be a battle Josh Heupel goes all-in to win.

Albert Simien - Offensive Line - Texas A&M

Louisiana Native Albert Simien has created one of the biggest battles left, and he'll come off the board on June 26th. Texas A&M has long seemed like the front runner, but the Tigers always push to keep elite talent in-state, while Notre Dame has become a school to watch after their official visit. Mike Elko has dominated the trail, and looks in the best position to land Simien, but it wouldn't be a surprise if he picked LSU or the Irish.

Ismael Camara - Offensive Line - Texas Longhorns

Coming into the Summer, it looked like Ismael Camara may land in Eugene, but canceling all of his official visits seemingly changed this recruitment. The lone visit the Texas Native took this Summer was to Austin, thus giving the Longhorns a major advantage. Given how much Camara is focusing on school as a reclassified prospect, Camara seems like a likely candidate to remain with an in-state program.

Xavier Sabb - Wide Receiver - Oregon

When Xavier Sabb first arrived on the scene as a recruit, it looked like Alabama may be positioned perfectly as they rostered his two older brothers. Instead, Xavier Sabb looks intent on creating his own legacy, which is great news for the Oregon Ducks. The final official visit went to the Ducks, and it seems like a sooner rather than later case for Sabb jumping on board.

Marcus Fakatou - Defensive Line - Ohio State

Elite defensive lineman Marcus Fakatou cut his recruitment down to 3 programs with Ohio State, Texas, and George still battling. As things currently stand, Ohio State looks like it has the clear lead as the staff has recruited Fakatou hard, but this recruitment isn't over yet. Texas landed a commitment from Fakatou's High School teammate Kasi Currie, which could end up playing a factor, but for now, the Buckeyes should add another 5-star.