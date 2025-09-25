Predicting which College Football head coach could be fired next after Mike Gundy

We're only through four weekends of the College Football season yet, we've seen three head coaches fired as UCLA fired DeShaun Foster, Virginia Tech fired Brent Pry, and Oklahoma State fired Mike Gundy. As teams continue to pile up for several programs, there are several fanbases ready to see their head coach fired next. While every fanbase won't instantly get their wish, we could see several coaches axed in the weeks to come.

These 3 Head Coaches could be the next to get fired

The Oregon State Beavers are off to an 0-4 start to the season and when you look at the way they've played to start the season it's clear there aren't many games they can win. Bray's Head Coaching career is off to a 5-11 start and if the struggles continue he could end up looking for a new gig by the end of the year. The Pac 12 expands next season, and the Beavers may choose to start fresh if there isn't any promise this year.

The only thing keeping Billy Napier from being the most likely coach to be fired is the fact that Florida is on the bye this weekend and he hasn't been fired yet. The Gators are off to a 1-3 start and with the next two games coming against Texas and Texas A&M, Napier may not make it through the halfway point of the season. Florida came close to firing Billy Napier last season, and it seems as if he's a moment away from being fired.

The first two games of the season made it look like Sam Pittman's job may be safe however, the last two weeks have certainly hurt with a loss to Ole Miss followed by a disaster against Memphis. If Pittman's record since 2021 falls below .500 (currently 29-26), he's only owed 50% of his buyout, otherwise he's owed 75% of his remaining contract. This weekend against Notre Dame should mark another loss and with games against Tennessee and Texas A&M lingering he could be fired in the coming weeks.

