Princewill Umanmielen stuns Ole Miss, but 5 potential transfer destinations emerge

The Transfer Portal is slowly coming to a close, but the big-name additions haven't slowed down as elite players continue to enter. On Thursday Night, the latest star to enter the Transfer Portal is Ole Miss edge rusher Princewill Umanmielen, who shockingly announced his decision to leave Pete Golding and the Rebels.

NEW: Ole Miss star EDGE Princewill Umanmielen plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal, @Hayesfawcett3 reports.https://t.co/7xyS38Ho3B pic.twitter.com/lfID7DdtjJ — On3 (@On3) January 15, 2026

Princewill Umanmielen instantly becomes one of the best players regardless of position on the market. After transferring from Nebraska, Princewill Umanmielen emerged as a superstar, racking up 9 sacks and an interception after having 1.5 sacks over the two prior seasons.

These 5 teams should go all-in for Princewill Umanmielen

LSU Tigers

The LSU Tigers appear set on competing for a National Championship in 2026, as Lane Kiffin is picking up major commitments left and right. Patrick Payton, Jack Pyburn, and Jimari Butler are all out of eligibility, and while LSU added Tennessee's Jordan Ross, they still need to add pass rushers. Lane Kiffin knows Princewill Umanmielen from his time at Ole Miss, which could lead to a reunion in Baton Rouge.

Miami Hurricanes

Mario Cristobal has some serious holes to fill when the Hurricanes' College Football Playoff run comes to an end. The Canes will lose both edge rushers Rueben Bain Jr and Akheem Mesidor to the NFL, leaving a hole at edge rusher. Miami is in the mix for Missouri star Damon Wilson II, but Umanmielen would be just as big of an addition.

Ohio State Buckeyes

Ryan Day is going to return a loaded roster on offense, but the Buckeyes lose a ton of talent to the NFL on defense. The Buckeyes will lose elite talent like Arvell Reese and Kenyatta Jackson off the edge which they'll need to replace. After missing out on Chaz Coleman, Princewill Umanmielen could give the team a star pass rusher.

Texas Longhorns

Every time a big-name player enters the Transfer Portal, you have to consider the Texas Longhorns as a contender, as Steve Sarkisian is going all in with this transfer class. Adding Princewill Umanmielen to rush opposite Collin Simmons would give the team one of the scariest pass rush duos in the Country.

Texas Tech Red Raiders

The Texas Tech Red Raiders have shown they're going to pay top dollar for the best players on the market, and Princewill Umanmielen fits the bill. Texas Tech has a significant hole to fill as Romello Height and David Bailey, who's a projected Top 15 pick, are off to the NFL. Umanmielen, like David Bailey, can instantly give the Red Raiders a game-wrecking edge rusher to lead the defense.