Purdue vs Notre Dame weather delay: Updates, game status, and more

On Saturday Afternoon, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish are looking to get their season back on track after falling to 0-2 as they face the Purdue Boilermakers who are also coming off of a loss. The defense has been the biggest issue this season and it hasn't looked much better in this one as Purdue has 13 points at this point in the game.

The Fighting Irish have scored on every possession and have a 28-13 lead, but the fans are going to have to wait a little while longer than expected to see their team pick up their first win of the season.

When will the Purdue Vs Norte Dame weather delay end?

The Purdue Boilermakers Vs Notre Dame Fighting Irish game officially went into a weather delay at 5:01 PM Eastern as lightning was detected within 8 miles of Notre Dame Stadium. According to NCAA rules, the game can be resumed 30 minutes after the last registered lightning strike in the area, which would be at the earliest 5:31 PM if everything goes according to plan, but it'll likely come later as the teams will need to warm up.

In many ways, the Fighting Irish needed this game against Purdue as the start of the season has been a gauntlet. While Purdue is a Power 4 team, it's a massive step back in talent level from the loaded Miami and Texas A&M teams they faced to start the season. As Notre Dame looks to work through it's flaws on defense, the Boilermakers should be good enough to push them but, shouldn't win the game.

When the game resumes, Notre Dame fans would love to see the defense start to lock in and string some stops together as the offense has been humming to start the season.

