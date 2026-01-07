QB Demond Williams transfer news shocks everyone, but 3 schools stand out

On Tuesday Night, the Transfer Portal picked up a stunning new entrant as Washington Huskies star Demond Williams Jr entered the Transfer Portal with a no-contact tag.

NEW: Washington QB Demond Williams plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal.https://t.co/Ev9iadrKsM pic.twitter.com/sAXkmSm7M2 — On3 (@On3sports) January 7, 2026

The timing of the news is truly stunning, as just 4 days ago, Williams announced he would be back at Washington. The no-contact tag always makes for an interesting topic, but after passing for 3,065 yards with 611 rushing yards in his first season as the full-time starter, Demond Williams Jr will have a ton of big-name suitors if he chooses to entertain them.

These 3 schools make the most sense for Demond Williams Jr

LSU Tigers

The LSU Tigers are currently hosting Sam Leavitt on a visit with the news breaking while Lane Kiffin sat courtside with the Arizona State star at the LSU Basketball game. If LSU can't close out Leavitt, Demond Williams Jr instantly becomes a quarterback to watch. The Washington star has a ton of upside, and he'd thrive in Lane Kiffin's offense.

Miami Hurricanes

Miami has been quiet at the start of this transfer cycle, and now it may be clear why they did so, as Demond Williams Jr may be better than any quarterback who's entered the Transfer Portal. Miami just sent a quarterback with a similar skillset in Cam Ward to the NFL Draft, where he went 1st Overall, which may be appealing for Williams.

Oregon Ducks

Initially, it didn't look like Oregon was going to need a quarterback as Dante Moore looked like he'd be back for one more season. As NFL analysts continue to project Dante Moore as a Top 5 pick, he now seems like he'll end up leaving Oregon sooner than anyone expected. Dan Lanning will need a starting quarterback, and Williams can step right into this offense and have a ton of success.