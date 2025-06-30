QB Dominoes: Predicting the landing spots for 2026’s top uncommitted quarterbacks

The College Football recruiting cycle has truly hit it's peak as Official Visits have come to an end and as the recruiting dead period arrives, the top uncommitted recruits are flying off of the board. This time of year, every Head Coach is hoping to have a quarterback locked into their recruiting classes to help build out their classes.

While most of the Nation's top quarterbacks are already committed, there are still some very high profile quarterbacks waiting to make a decision. As the recruiting cycle continues to progress, here is where the three top uncommitted quarterbacks will most likely end up.

When the Oregon Ducks landed quarterback Bryson Beaver, it wasn't just great news for the Oregon Ducks. Oregon finally landing it's quarterback most likely took the Ducks out of the running for 4-star quarterback Matt Ponatoski putting Kentucky most likely in the drivers seat. Along with considering Oregon, Ponatoski took an official visit to Alabama but, as the Crimson Tide already have one quarterback on board with a chance to add a second, they're most likely out of the running.

The Wildcats could land a commitment from Matt Ponatoski but, it may not be the end of their concerns in recruiting Ponatoski. The 4-star quarterback is also a standout on the diamond and following his Senior season, he could hear his name called very early in the MLB Draft. While Kentucky is most likely to land a commitment, the team will be on the edge of it's seat hoping to get him to campus.

Last week another massive quarterback domino fell as the Auburn Tigers flipped 4-star quarterback Peyton Falzone from Auburn. While an SEC Rival landing an elite quarterback is never great news, it was for the South Carolina Gamecocks. Earlier in June, 4-star quarterback Landon Duckworth named a Final Two of South Carolina and Auburn. As the Tigers landed their quarterback it seemingly takes them out of the race for Landon Duckworth.

The Gamecocks now no longer have to battle the In-State school for one of it's top targets meaning they're the clear front runner to get Landon Duckworth on board. According to On3's Industry Recruiting Rankings, Duckworth is the 66th ranked player in the class and the 6th ranked quarterback in the class making him a massive potential addition for the Gamecocks.

The Alabama Crimson Tide already have one quarterback on board in 4-star quarterback Jett Thomalla. While Alabama already has Thomalla on board, the Crimson Tide are in prime position to add another quarterback as On3's Steve Wiltfong predicted that Alabama will land 4-star quarterback Tayden Kaawa who's the 3rd best available quarterback.

NEW: On3’s @SWiltfong_ has logged expert prediction for Alabama to land On3 4-star QB Tayden Kaawa🐘



Read: https://t.co/XS6hqk5zPW pic.twitter.com/BMc88nez0u — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) June 30, 2025

According to On3's Recruiting Rankings, Tayden Kaawa is the 167th ranked player in the Country, the 12th ranked quarterback in the class, and the 3rd ranked player out of Utah. Landing a 2nd quarterback in the 2026 recruiting class would be another massive addition for Kalen DeBoer who's currently on a recruiting tear.

More College Football Recruiting News: