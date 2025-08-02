Coming off the National Championship from last season, Ohio State Head Coach Ryan Day has a big decision to make at the quarterback position. The battle is between Julian Sayin, a redshirt freshman, vs. Lincoln Keinholz, a redshirt sophomore quarterback. Since his arrival in January 2024, most people around the program thought Julian Sayin was the next starter for the Buckeyes after Will Howard moved on to the NFL. Sayin is still the front runner, but since the student appreciation practice in the spring, when Keinholz impressed, I think it's a close quarterback battle. Below is the breakdown of the quarterback battle.

The fact that Ohio State hasn't named a starting quarterback only complicates the Buckeyes hopes to repeat as National Champions. While both quarterbacks could be great starters, not having a starter as fall camp begins only complicates preparation for the upcoming season. Ohio State will need to be ready to go as soon as possible as Texas will be a massive test to start the season.

Career stats:

Lincoln Kienholz (11-of-22 for 111 yards)

Julian Sayin (5-of-12 for 84 yards and one TD)



Julian Sayin

Julian Sayin is your classic pocket quarterback. He doesn’t have the biggest size as he is listed at 6’1”, but he might be closer to 6’0”. He has one of the quickest deliveries you see from a quarterback. During the spring game, you saw his ability as he quickly got rid of the ball and found open receivers all day. The positive thing about Sayin is that you have one of the best wide receiver groups in the country, led by Jeremiah Smith, and Sayin is a type of quarterback who can quickly get them the ball.

The downside of starting him is that he is not going to be a runner like Ohio State’s starting quarterback, Will Howard, was last year. An example of that was Howard rushed the ball 16 times in the National Championship victory over Notre Dame. Sayin is still the favorite to win the job, as he has a great arm and delivers an excellent ball.

Lincoln Keinholz

Lincoln Keinholz arrived in Columbus from South Dakota in the 2023 class. He has played very little in his career, as he has sat behind the scenes and developed as a quarterback. Keinholz is much more in the mold of a Will Howard with a big frame, 6’3”, and a good athlete. He is the type of quarterback who is a good runner. You could use Keinholz on designed quarterback run plays or when the play breaks down and he scrambles. The biggest question for him is whether he can constantly throw the ball to win the job. Keinholz still has a chance to win the job, but he must show Ryan Day that he is capable of being a good throwing quarterback.

Final Verdict: Predicting the winner of Ohio State's battle

This race is closer than I thought it would be back in January, but I still think Sayin wins the job. Sayin has one of the quickest releases I have seen in a while. He has the arm talent that Ryan Day loves in his quarterback. It is Sayin’s job to lose. If Julian Sayin doesn't win the starting job, it'll be because he struggled which should be the only way this job doesn't go to the former 5-star recruit.

