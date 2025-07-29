Predicting the outcomes of the Big Ten’s most pivotal fall camp Quarterback battles

This week, fall camp will start for College Football programs across the Country with the 2025 season rapidly approaching. Heading into camp, the vast majority of programs have figured out who will be starting at quarterback but, for several programs, the fall will determine the outcome of several massive quarterback battles. The Big Ten in particular will have several of the most interesting quarterback battles when camps begin.

Whether it's top true freshmen competing for starting roles against transfers, two former backups competing for the role, or an entire room of fresh faces, the Big Ten has it all. Ahead of fall camp the here is how we see each of the Big Ten's quarterback battles playing out.

Maryland Terrapins - Malik Washington

This offseason, the Maryland Terrapins brought in UCLA transfer Justyn Martin to compete for the starting quarterback job but more likely than not he won't be the starter. The Terrapins were able to keep elite quarterback Malik Washington In-State marking a massive recruiting win for Mike Locksley as he landed the Nation's 11th ranked quarterback. While a starter hasn't been named yet, Washington impressed during the Spring Game and should be the starter when the season kicks off.

Michigan Wolverines - Bryce Underwood

After a year filled with struggles at the Quarterback position, the Michigan Wolverines have to pick between two talented quarterbacks. Bryce Underwood joins the Wolverines as the Nation's top overall recruit as a 5-star recruit out of Belleville, Michigan. The Wolverines also added Fresno State transfer Mikey Keene, who brings the experience that Underwood lacks. This Spring, Bryce Underwood was able to get a leg up in the competition as Keene was sidelined with an injury but this remains a competition.

While Sherrone Moore still says this is an open competition, as long as Bryce Underwood continues to make strides, this is his job. The Wolverines signed Underwood to a historic NIL deal and the entire fanbase will be rooting for the freshman to win the job. Bryce Underwood has all of the physical tools to be one of the best quarterbacks in the Country and he'll only improve the more he plays.

Ohio State Buckeyes - Julian Sayin

While the expectation is that former 5-star recruit Julian Sayin will be the Buckeyes' starting quarterback, the defending National Champions haven't named a starting quarterback. Lincoln Kienholz will have a shot to impress this Summer, and if he's able to show out enough, this could become a heated battle. In the end, Julian Sayin is the more talented player and has the best chance of starting Week 1 against Texas. The good news is that whichever quarterback wins out will have two of the best receivers in the Country in Jeremiah Smith and Carnell Tate.

Purdue Boilermakers - Malachi Singleton

The Purdue Boilermakers have one of the most chaotic quarterback battles as the room has been shaped by the transfer portal. Ryan Browne transferred to North Carolina just to return after Spring practice, Bennett Meredith returns, Malachi Singleton transfers in from Arkansas, Evans Chuba joins from Washington State, and the team signed Garyt Odom in this past recruiting cycle.

The main battle will likely come down to Ryan Browne and Malachi Singleton, and while Browne has experience playing for Purdue, Singleton may end up stealing this job. The most anyone has seen of Singleton is when he came in for the Razorbacks and helped knock off Tennessee. Regardless of who wins the job, the Boilermakers are going to need a massive showing if they're going to compete in the Big Ten.

