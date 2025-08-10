Quinn Ewers’ abysmal NFL introduction met with brutal fan reactions

When Quinn Ewers was coming out of High School he seemed like the next sure thing as the lowest any recruiting service would rank him was as the 2nd best recruit in his class with 24/7 Sports and Rivals naming him the best player in the Country. After spending a year on the bench at Ohio State, Quinn Ewers went back home to Texas to play for Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns.

While Quinn Ewers led the Texas offense to back-to-back College Football Playoff semifinals' he never broke out quite like everyone expected. During his last season in Austin, the fanbase was calling for Ewers to be benched for poor play while the excuse was the fact that he was playing through injury.

Rather than spending one more year at the College level, Quinn Ewers decided to take the jump to the NFL level and when the Draft rolled around he was shown that it was the wrong decision. Ewers fell to the 7th round being taken 231st overall which was 230 picks below his ranking coming out of High School.

This summer, Quinn Ewers was starting to build buzz again as he excited some fans while at Dolphins training camp. On Sunday, Quinn Ewers had his chance to send a strong message in his first NFL action but, instead he underwhelmed everyone. Ewers finished the day 5 for 18 passing for 91 yards while losing a pair of fumbles.

After his brutal first impression on the Dolphins fanbase, fans took to social media to roast Ewers' first appearance.

Quinn Ewers is a bad quarterback — Reice Stark (@Exiled_axe) August 10, 2025

One fan pointed out that if Quinn Ewers is this bad, why is everyone so sure that Arch Manning is an elite quarterback, as Steve Sarkisian never considered the full-time switch.

Seeing how bad Quinn ewers looks should make you question whether arch manning is actually good — ₿randon 🟩🕯 (@keysopen_doors) August 10, 2025

Given Tua Tagovailoa's injury history, being the backup in Miami could lead to early playing time but, after seeing Ewers and Zach Wilson in action, the Dolphins fanbase is concerned with his ability.

Watching Quinn Ewers and Zach Wilson play makes me think if Tua gets hurt again the Dolphins will be a bottom 5 team — JustFantasy (@JustFantasyJF) August 10, 2025

Another fan pointed out that if Tua Tagovailoa gets hurt, the Dolphins play behind him has been so bad that they may not score a point.

I think the Dolphins are going to be terrible this season and Mike McDaniel will get fired. I love when fans end the season after one meaningless game but their starting OL looked brutal + if Tua gets hurt they might not score a point. Zach Wilson and Quinn Ewers both can’t play — Jeremy (@JeromeyR0me) August 10, 2025

After Dolphins fans were excited about Quinn Ewers' showing in training camp, the fanbase is slowing the role on hyping Ewers up.

Let's slow down on the Quinn Ewers hype talk. pic.twitter.com/ome18R0W7V — Omar Kelly (@OmarKelly) August 10, 2025

The good news for Quinn Ewers is the fact that this is only his first appearance in an NFL game and that he'll have at least two more chances as the preseason continues. The performance was very underwhelming but, if Ewers can bounce back the next two weeks, the coaching staff and fanbase could start to believe in him as the backup.

