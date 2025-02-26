Quinn Ewers injury news raises red flags, should worry Texas Longhorns fans about 2025 season

Texas Longhorns fans have plenty to be excited about heading into the 2025 season, but recent news about Quinn Ewers' injury should also give them reason for concern.

It was revealed that Ewers played much of the 2024 season with a torn oblique, an injury far more serious than the initial reports suggested. While his toughness and dedication to the team are undeniable, this revelation raises some important questions—especially about how Texas handled its quarterback situation and what it means for the future under Arch Manning.

Did Texas mishandle the quarterback situation?

Throughout the season, Ewers’ play was up and down, and there were multiple moments when fans called for Arch Manning to take over. Yet, despite Ewers clearly not being at 100%, head coach Steve Sarkisian stuck with him. The decision made sense on the surface—Ewers was an experienced starter leading Texas through a critical transition to the SEC—but in hindsight, it’s worth asking whether giving Manning more playing time would have been the better long-term move.

Manning did see the field in certain short-yardage situations, but he was never truly given a chance to run the offense in meaningful moments. This is where the concern for 2025 begins. If Sarkisian believed Manning was truly ready, why didn’t he take the chance to insert him when Ewers was playing hurt? That hesitation could be a sign that Manning still has some developing to do before he’s ready to lead Texas to a championship-caliber season.

Arch Manning has the talent, but will there be growing pains?

There’s no question that Arch Manning comes into the 2025 season with enormous expectations. He’s already listed as a top Heisman contender, and Texas fans are eager to see what he can do as the full-time starter. But even with his pedigree, it’s important to remember that he’s still an unproven commodity at the college level.

Most quarterbacks need time to develop, and Texas fans should brace for some growing pains. It’s one thing to perform well in limited action or garbage-time situations, but being the guy for an entire season is an entirely different challenge. Manning has the tools—strong pocket presence, an elite football IQ, and impressive mobility—but Texas will need to surround him with a strong supporting cast to ensure he’s not put in a position to fail.

Should Texas Longhorns fans be worried about 2025?

The Longhorns have one of the most talented rosters in the country, but the quarterback position is always the most scrutinized. Manning is stepping into massive shoes, and while he has sky-high potential, there’s a real possibility that Texas takes a step back in 2025 if he has growing pains, especially if the defense can't be as dominant as it was in 2024.

The biggest question mark is whether he’s truly ready to lead this team to an SEC title or a College Football Playoff run. Sarkisian’s decision to keep him on the sidelines in 2024, even when Ewers was playing hurt, suggests there were still areas of his game that needed work. If that’s still the case heading into next season, Texas fans may need to temper their expectations.

That being said, if Manning quickly adjusts and lives up to the hype, the Longhorns could be right back in the national championship conversation. The pressure is on, and 2025 will be a defining year not just for Arch Manning, but for the entire Texas program.

