Ranking the 3 best NFL Draft fits for Jeremiyah Love

NFL Draft season is reaching it's peak as this week begins the NFL Scouting Combine as college football's biggest stars make the trip to Indianapolis to audition in front of their next potential team. In this draft class, a ton isn't certain, but the one thing that's clear is that Jeremiyah Love is the best running back in this class.

After rushing for 2,497 yards and 35 touchdowns over the last two seasons, Jeremiyah Love is ready to take on the NFL. Love is arguably the best overall player in the class, but positional value at the running back position will cause him to slide a bit. When Love does hear his name called, one of these 3 teams makes the most sense.

These 3 teams would make great fits for Jeremiyah Love

3. New Orleans Saints

Tyler Shough’s emergence at the end of the season was great for the Saints as it allows the team to start pushing to win the NFC South. Alvin Kamara may be a salary cap casualty and the Saints could give Shough a weapon on his same timeline. Jeremiyah Love would give the Saints a dynamic runner, taking pressure off Tyler Shough as he continues to develop.

2. Minnesota Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings aren’t far off making the Playoffs if JJ McCarthy can take the next step this season. At Michigan, McCarthy was at his best with an elite rushing attack, and upgrading the running back room would take a ton of pressure off the young quarterback. Having Jeremiyah Love, Justin Jefferson, and Jordan Addison would give this team an elite group of weapons to power this offense.

1. Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs haven’t been the same team running the ball since Isiah Pacheco’s fibula injury, and now that he’s a free agent, the Chiefs need to upgrade the position. Adding Jeremiyah Love would make a ton of sense for the offense as it would instantly take a ton of pressure off Patrick Mahomes coming off of his torn ACL.