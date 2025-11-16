Ranking the 3 best RB performances of Week 12: Ahmad Hardy runs wild in victory

Week 12 of the College Football season saw several of the top teams in the Country tested, as each game the rest of the season will bring formidable tests. When things aren't going your way in a pivotal clash, the easiest way to find a rhythm is by feeding your running back, as he can settle the offense. Having a star running back gives a team a chance in every game, and on Saturday, that was quickly proven.

Pittsburgh tried to pull off an upset against Notre Dame, but their hopes were quicky deflated when Jeremiyah Love broke off a big score. Florida had Ole Miss on the ropes, but Kewan Lacy's massive performance saved the day. Ahmad Hardy looked like a true bell cow running back helping Missouri snap their losing streak.

These 3 Power 4 running backs carried their team to victory in Week 12

Pittsburgh wanted to put up a fight against Notre Dame, but it became clear they were outmatched when Jeremiyah Love hit an incredible spin move to break off a 56-yard touchdown to open the scoring. The Notre Dame star finished the game with 147 yards and a touchdown, averaging 6.4 yards per carry while adding 20 yards receiving. In a game where CJ Carr wasn't at his best, having the most talented back in the Country proved to be the key for Notre Dame.

JEREMIYAH LOVE VICIOUS SPIN AND HOUSE CALL 😮‍💨🔥



(via @NDFootball)pic.twitter.com/TjhWK67tPP — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 15, 2025

Ole Miss found itself in a battle against Florida on Saturday Night, and while Lane Kiffin is known for his high-flying offense, it was his running back who took over. Kewan Lacy carried the offense with 224 yards and 3 touchdowns, averaging 7.2 yards per carry. While Trinidad Chambliss has been the biggest story, Kewan Lacy has quietly been the dominant force for the Rebels.

Kewan Lacy 33 Touches, 229 Total YDS, 3 TDs vs Florida Today.



Future is bright for this kid.



pic.twitter.com/Z2baoNQx9Q https://t.co/OsK0VkAFxN — Football Performances (@NFLPerformances) November 16, 2025

After losing Beau Pribula to injury, the Missouri Tigers' path to victory is much harder as the offense is in the hands of true freshman Matt Zollers, who started the season as the 3rd quarterback. On Saturday Night, Eli Drinkwitz planned to feed his star running back, and he delivered a vintage performance. Ahmad Hardy carried the ball 25 times for 300 yards and 3 touchdowns, helping Missouri snap its losing streak.