Ranking the 3 most ideal Garrett Nussmeier landing spots in the NFL Draft

The NFL Draft is rapidly approaching, as the future of hundreds of college football stars will be drastically changed in just over two weeks. While this NFL Draft class doesn't have a ton of potential 1st Round picks at quarterback, there are interesting options on Day 2 and Day 3 of the NFL Draft. Among the prospects looking to hear their name called on Day 2 of the draft, Garrett Nussmeier is one of the most interesting.

Garrett Nussmeier returned to school after a fantastic Junior season, but injuries derailed his Senior season at LSU. NFL Draft scouts will likely have to judge Nussmeier off his Junior season, but he has all the talent to become a long-term starter in the NFL.

The 3 most ideal landing spots for Garrett Nussmeier

3. Indianapolis Colts

The Colts signed Daniel Jones on a two-year deal, giving the team a short-term plan at quarterback, but not committing to him long-term. This year, the Colts should look to draft another quarterback, as this roster is solid around the position. Garrett Nussmeier has the upside to develop into the perfect quarterback for this roster, and he could allow the team to move on from Jones' lofty contract to build around him.

2. Arizona Cardinals

While the 3rd Overall pick is too high to pick a quarterback in this class, the Cardinals should look to bring in a young signal caller in this class. Garrett Nussmeier would make a ton of sense to pick later on in this class for a team like the Arizona Cardinals. Nussmeier can learn behind Jacoby Brissett before trying to prove he's worth building around in the second half of the season, attempting to give the Cardinals a cheaper option while still paying Kyler Murray.

1. Los Angeles Rams

When the Rams held two 1st Round picks, they were one of the most popular NFL Draft landing spots for Ty Simpson, but since trading away their own pick, it appears they won't be taking a QB in Round 1. If the Rams are looking for a potential successor to Matthew Stafford, Garrett Nussmeier is a great project on Day 2 or 3 of the draft. Nussmeier had a down year dealing with injury, but he's the son of a coach with high-IQ, and the arm to make every throw once he's healthy again.