Ranking the quarterbacks for the College Football Playoff semifinals

The College Football Playoff semifinals are always filled with intense matchups, but this year’s quarterback lineup is drawing even more attention.

To win a national championship, it takes a few things: Elite-level coaching, a defense that can make plays, a little bit of luck and, of course, a quarterback who can run the show.

As we look ahead to the College Football Playoff, each of the four teams remaining have those ingredients to make a run. Texas will take on Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl and Penn State will take on Notre Dame in the Orange Bowl. The two winners will then meet in the national championship game in Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Here's a look at our rankings of the quarterbacks in the semifinals of the College Football Playoff.

Ranking the four quarterbacks in the College Football Playoff semifinals

4. Quinn Ewers – Texas

Quinn Ewers has had his moments of brilliance this season, but his lack of mobility in the pocket has proven to be a consistent issue. While he can sling the ball deep with precision, he’s also prone to putting it in jeopardy during crucial moments.

Texas fans have seen flashes of greatness, but Ewers will need to limit turnovers if the Longhorns want to make it to the championship game.

3. Drew Allar – Penn State

Drew Allar has played a steady, if unspectacular, role in Penn State’s success. His big arm gives him the ability to make jaw-dropping throws, and he's been consistent through the first two games of the playoff.

He’s benefited greatly from an elite defense that’s kept the Nittany Lions in close games. If Allar continues to take care of the ball, he can help Penn State grind their way to victory, but it’s clear the defense has been the heart of their playoff run.

2. Will Howard – Ohio State

Will Howard seems to have found his rhythm at the perfect time. After a rocky end to the regular season, his last two games have been stellar. It certainly helps that Ohio State boasts elite playmakers like Jeremiah Smith at wide receiver and a backfield featuring TreyVeon Henderson and Quinshod Judkins.

Howard’s improved decision-making and reliance on his offensive weapons have made him a dangerous threat as the Buckeyes head into the semifinal.

1. Riley Leonard – Notre Dame

Riley Leonard has looked like a star for the Fighting Irish, showcasing the kind of athleticism that makes him a true dual-threat quarterback. Leonard can carve up defenses with his legs just as easily as with his arm, making it tough for opponents to game plan against him.

While he’s not immune to the occasional risky throw, his ability to lead and his big-game performances have set him apart. Notre Dame's playoff hopes rest heavily on Leonard’s ability to keep defenses guessing.

