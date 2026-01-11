Rasheem Biles is the perfect addition for Texas' Will Muschamp revamp

This offseason, Steve Sarkisian made the stunning decision to move on from defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski. Texas defense was far from the problem this season allowing just 20.3 points per game which ranked 28th in the country. When Steve Sarkisian quickly announced that he was bringing Will Muschamp back to Austin, everything started to make sense.

Bringing a coach of Will Muschamp's caliber is a move you have to make if you're Steve Sarkisian even if it means you lose Pete Kwiatkowski. Will Muschamp has long been one of the best defensive minds in college football, and he has incredible ties to Texas' program.

Rasheem Biles is the perfect addition for Will Muschamp's defense

The biggest task for Steve Sarkisian is replacing Texas star Anthony Hill Jr., who could do it all for the Longhorns, either as an edge rusher or a linebacker. On Saturday, Texas replaced Anthony Hill landing Pittsburgh Panthers star Rasheem Biles.

The Will Muschamp defense requires a Middle Linebacker who excels against the run, as they have a limited responsibility in pass coverage. Rasheem Biles was one of the best against the run this season with 100 tackles, 4.5 sacks, and a pair of forced fumbles.

Hill was one of the best defenders to enter the Transfer Portal, ranking as the top linebacker in the Saturday Blitz Transfer Portal LB Rankings.

After coming into the 2025 season with high expectations as the top team in the AP Poll, Texas is going to have lofty expectations again in 2026. The defense will now be lead by Rasheem Biles, Collin Simmons, and an exciting young defensive backfield. Arch Manning is now experienced, and Texas is better built around him.

Steve Sarkisian now has just a few holes to fill on this roster, but Texas isn't going anywhere in the National Championship race.