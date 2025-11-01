Rhett Lashlee lands blockbuster extension as SMU invests big in its future

When Sonny Dykes left SMU to take the TCU job, the Mustangs needed to find a long-term plan at Head Coach to build this program up as they joined the ACC. The Mustangs went back to their former Offensive Coordinator, hiring Rhett Lashlee after he spent a brief stint with the Miami Hurricanes. Rhett Lashlee had no Head Coaching experience, which made the hiring a risk.

After Lashlee went 7-6 in his first season, he led the Mustangs to an 11-3 record while going 8-0 In AAC play, winning the conference championship. While the job he did was impressive, many wondered how the Mustangs would fare in their first season in the ACC. It turned out to be more of the same, if not better, as the Mustangs went 11-3 and 8-0 in ACC play, making the ACC Championship Game and the College Football Playoff.

Even though SMU lost the ACC Championship Game and their College Football Playoff game, the job Lashlee did made him one of the hottest coaches in the sport. As jobs around the country have opened up, Lashlee has become a hot name to watch especially for the Arkansas job.

Rhett Lashlee is staying at SMU on a massive contract

On Friday Night, the SMU Mustangs ended any discussion around Rhett Lashlee leaving, giving him an extension that runs through 2032, making him one of the ten highest-paid coaches in the sport.

Sources: SMU and coach Rhett Lashlee are closing in on a new 7-year contract extension through 2032. New agreement should essentially take Lashlee off the board for this year’s coaching cycle. @RossDellenger first reported. — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) November 1, 2025

While many will look at the Mustangs' 5-3 record this season and think that the big deal isn't the best move, SMU found a young Head Coach they believe in and locked him up long term. The Mustangs have proven they're willing to invest in their football program and having a leader like Lashlee in place allows this team to continue contending in the ACC.

The extension sends a massive statement to the College Football world as SMU announces to everyone that they're here to stay. Lashlee has a chance to now build this team into a perennial contender, especially as Florida State and Clemson have struggled.

This move sends several programs looking elsewhere for their next head coach as Lashlee was a popular name to watch. SMU couldn't risk losing Rhett Lashlee and his commitment to the program long-term will only help the program with recruits and transfers.