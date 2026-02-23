Rivals’ new No. 1 QB pick delivers huge momentum for Dan Lanning and Oregon

The 2027 recruiting class has come into focus as the offseason gives college football coaches time to start building their next recruiting class. For programs, landing a quarterback early on is the best resource as they become the biggest recruiters in the class. In this modern era of college football, Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks have become yearly contenders for the Nation's top class.

As Oregon looks to sign the Nation's top recruiting class, they'll have a hard time one upping their 2026 recruiting class where they signed 4 5-star recruits. For Dan Lanning and the Ducks, they could find a 5-star commit at quarterback which would change everything.

The Nation's new top QB is great news for Oregon

With the 2027 recruiting class becoming the focus, the recruiting analysts are adjusting their rankings. On Monday, Rivals released their updated recruiting rankings with a new name topping the quarterback rankings in Arizona native Will Mencl.

🚨NEW🚨 QB Will Mencl ranks No. 4 and five-stars in the updated 2027 Rivals300.https://t.co/zzTHyvQDCH pic.twitter.com/37csoaMoCf — Rivals (@Rivals) February 23, 2026

Before the updated recruiting rankings, Rivals' didn't have Mencl ranked Nationally while he was ranked as the 25th ranked QB in the class and the 4th ranked player out of Arizona. Mencl is now the 4th ranked recruit in the Country, the top quarterback in the class, and the top player out of the state of Arizona.

The Oregon Ducks have long been seen as the front runner for Will Mencl after offering him back in November. Earlier this month, Rivals' Steve Wiltfong and Adam Gorney logged predictions for the star quarterback to land in Eugene.

Landing Will Mencl would mark a massive win for Dan Lanning and his staff as they continue to push for National Championships. The staff has proven they can develop QBs with Bo Nix and Dante Moore, and to a player like Mencl that has to be appealing. The Ducks will need to close out this recruitment, but they appear to be in the perfect place to make a splash.