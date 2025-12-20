Rocco Becht’s Transfer Portal decision is a crushing loss for Iowa State

The Iowa State Cyclones are going to go through an offseason of major transitions as Matt Campbell took the Penn State job. After a decade under Matt Campbell, making the move to a new head coach is going to be a major change especially in this era where players can enter the Transfer Portal and instantly pick a new school.

Iowa State has already seen several players announce they'll be entering the Transfer Portal while recruits have flipped their commitments to Penn State. On Saturday, Iowa State was dealt it's biggest blow thus far signaling a rebuild year upcoming for the Cyclones.

Rocco Becht's decision to transfer is a major setback for Iowa State

On Saturday Morning, Iowa State quarterback Rocco Becht announced his decision to enter the Transfer Portal, dealing a significant blow to the Cyclones' hopes of competing in 2026.

Sources: Iowa State quarterback Rocco Becht has informed the Iowa State coaches that he intends to enter the NCAA transfer portal. Becht’s 26 career wins as a starter will be the most of any quarterback in college football in 2026. pic.twitter.com/fwpRaESHbB — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 20, 2025

This season, Rocco Becht passed for 2,584 yards and 16 touchdowns with 9 interceptions while rushing for 116 yards and 8 scores. Becht finishes his Iowa State career with 9,274 yards passing and 64 touchdowns with 27 interceptions while adding 499 yards and 19 touchdowns with his legs.

Losing one of the most productive players in program history is a massive blow for any program, but especially when it's a quarterback. Head Coach Jimmy Rogers now has a massive void to fill on this team if he's going to compete in the Big 12 next season.

Rocco Becht instantly becomes one of the top quarterbacks available and should have a ton of interest when the Transfer Portal officially opens. Landing at Penn State with Matt Campbell is going to become the most talked about landing spot, but it'll be interesting to see if Becht considers any other options as he'd be a great fit for several top programs.