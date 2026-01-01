Ryan Day rightfully has Ohio State football fans livid after laying an egg vs. Miami

In the most stunning turn of events, the defending National Champions are going home after being a one-and-done in the College Football Playoff. During the regular season, this Ohio State team looked better than the team that won the National Championship, but then serious competition rolled around.

Indiana punched Ohio State in the mouth like we hadn't seen all season long, but winning the Big Ten was never the main priority for this Buckeyes team. Losing in the Big Ten Championship Game could've been the best thing that ever happened for this team just like it was for the 2024 team when they lost to Michigan.

Ryan Day laid a massive egg and deserves all the blame

When you watched this Ohio State team against Miami, you have to wonder what was actually done during the month they had to prepare for the College Football Playoff. The offensive line was abysmal once again, and when the Buckeyes finally started to use more 2 tight end sets in the second half the group looked far different.

The passing attack was completley thrown off as Miami's pass rush created problems the entire night. When Ohio State tried to start throwing screen passes to force Miami out of the box, Keionte Scott jumped one leading to a Miami touchdown. At the end of the game, Rueben Bain Jr was once again left one on one and he won, forcing Julian Sayin to step up in the pocket throwing the game sealing interception.

The biggest piece of the blame belongs with Ryan Day for the fact that he took the playcalling duties away from Brian Hartline after the Big Ten Championship Game. It turns out that Brian Hartline was never the issue for the Buckeyes as the offense managed just 14 points in the loss.

This was absolutely pathetic no way around that. Ryan Day and the coaching staff coasted all year and now they’re paying because they’re sowing what they reaped. — Max (@Juicewag) January 1, 2026

Honestly, Ryan Day you should be ASHAMED for having your team looking like this with all the time in the world to prepare. Shame on you. — Gabe Hoyer (@GabeHoyer) January 1, 2026

Ryan Day taking play calling duties away from Brain Hartline while he’s still on the sidelines is gonna be one of the all time dumbest coaching decisions in the history of college football. — Karl Townes Van Zandt (@Karl_Townes) January 1, 2026

When you compare these teams roster-wise, there's no question that Ohio State has the better team. The Hurricanes were exposed twice by far inferior ACC opponents, yet this group didn't do what SMU and Louisville did, making Carson Beck beat them with his arm.

The Buckeyes won the National Championship last season, meaning in no way is Ryan Day on the hot seat, but you have to leave the year with a sour taste in your mouth. The decision to demote Hartline made little to no sense after the run this team went on in the regular season. After having a month to prepare, the Ryan Day led offense looking that broken has to fall on his shoulders as will this season falling apart.