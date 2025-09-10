Ryan Day slams the idea of College Football moving to a single Transfer Portal window

Last Thursday, the NCAA Oversight Committee made a landmark decision as it backed a move to a system where there is only one transfer portal window. Many coaches and fans rejoiced as they aren't fans of all the chaos. While the NCAA Oversight Committee backed the move to a one-window system, the NCAA Administrative Committee has to approve the move on October 1st.

While a ton of people believe the change will be good for College Football, others don't agree with the decision at all. On Tuesday, Ryan Day spoke to the media where he used his time to disagree with the change for a variety of reasons.

"No. I don’t think it’s a good idea at all, and the conversations that we had with the Big Ten coaches, the majority of them agree." Ryan Day

The biggest issue that not only Ryan Day but, a ton of the coaches have is with when the lone transfer portal window would happen as the Winter window takes place during the College Football. Not only does this task coaches from taking attention off of their run in the playoff but, it puts them at a significant disadvantage with hosting transfers as they travel for the games.

"I just don’t quite understand how for teams that are playing in the playoffs are expected to make the decisions and sign their upcoming players while they’re still getting ready to play for games, it doesn’t make any sense to me." Ryan Day

On the bright side of the coaches and the players that don't love the move is that it still needs to be voted on October 1st which gives them time to share why they feel it's wrong and hopefully get the rule changed.

"I know the calendar is funky but I know that the Big Ten and Tony Petitti has been working hard because he doesn’t believe it either, and neither do the coaches in the Big Ten who have had a lot of long discussions about that to try to work through the different windows, but I don’t agree with it being in January." Ryan Day

While moving to just one transfer portal window will make life easier for most coaches, it has clear flaws that need to be worked through. The biggest issue is that the transfer portal dates have to line up with the school semesters which makes the winter window right in the middle of the playoff run. The committees will need to find a way to move the window so teams aren't losing potentially impact players during a playoff run like what happened to Penn State with Beau Pribula otherwise, it's still flawed.

