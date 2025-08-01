Ryan Grubb raises eyebrows with ominous comments on Alabama Quarterback battle

As fall camps begin around the Country, one of the biggest storylines is the quarterback battle brewing in Tuscaloosa. Jalen Milroe is off to the NFL, meaning Kalen DeBoer and his staff will have to pick a starting quarterback for the first time. Kalen DeBoer has been reunited with his Washington offensive coordinator, Ryan Grubb and the two will need to work with a first time starter at the quarterback position.

The assumption was that Ty Simpson would be given the job as he's stuck around in Tuscaloosa waiting for his turn to start for the Crimson Tide, despite several chances to transfer. Despite Simpson's veteran experience, Washington transfer Austin Mack and 5-star freshman Keelon Russell are all competing with Simpson.

The hope for Alabama fans was that the quarterback battle would be figured out sooner rather than later, with fall camp kicking off this week. On Thursday, Alabama offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb made some interesting comments when asked about the battle, which should be a concern to Alabama fans.

When would new Alabama offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb ideally like to name a starting QB for week 1?



"Yesterday." pic.twitter.com/Ai6uUQWTdx — The Next Round (@NextRoundLive) July 31, 2025

Ryan Grubb saying that Alabama's quarterback battle needs to run its course and that it's "not there yet" makes it seem as if the coaching staff isn't sold on any of their options at this time. Given that the battle wasn't decided in the Spring further drives home this point as the veteran Simpson wasn't able to quickly end this battle.

Kalen DeBoer and his staff could also just be keeping their starter a secret playing a bit of gamesmanship. The staff certainly had to like their options as they didn't add a quarterback during either transfer portal window.

The good news for Alabama is that whoever wins the Quarterback job won't need to be superman for this team to win. On the other side of the Football, the Crimson Tide have one of the Nation's best defenses which could be even better than expected as the group is now in their second season in the system. Alabama has one of the best wide receiver trios in the Country in Ryan Williams, Germie Bernard, and Isaiah Horton which should give the starter wide open targets to find.

