Ryan Williams chooses checks over stripes signing an NIL deal with Nike

This offseason, one of the biggest trends in College Football has been athletes signing NIL deals with the big apparel companies. Adidas has been the biggest winner signing the best player in the Country Jeremiah Smith while signing a massive High school class that includes elite players like Tristen Keys, Tyler Atkinson, Chris Henry Jr, and Calvin Russell.

As Adidas started to snatch up some of the most talented players in the Country, Nike needed to make a response. Nike hasn't been a massive player in these deals as their lone NIL deal for a football player came last year when they signed Shedeur Sanders.

Alabama star Ryan Williams signs an NIL Deal with Nike

On Friday Morning, Nike made a massive splash landing elite wide receiver Ryan Williams on an NIL deal.

In a Press Release, Ryan Williams talked about why he chose to sign with Nike and what the brand means to him.

"Since I can remember, Nike has always been the best fit on and off the field, family has always been a huge part of who I am. When I had the opportunity to join the Nike family, I knew I had to just do it." Ryan Williams

Nike gets a massive win as they'll have one of the most popular and talented players in the Country representing their brand. When Adidas signed Jeremiah Smith it didn't make a ton of sense from the standpoint that Ohio State is a Nike school meaning the star will be playing in the rival brands gear. In this case, Ryan Williams attends a Nike School in Alabama which ensures Nike is getting the benefit when Williams is making highlight reel plays.

The goal of these NIL deals for the brands is more likely than not to build a relationship now so they have the inside track when the athlete goes to the NFL where they can wear whatever brand cleats and gloves they'd like. Williams signing long term with Nike would be a massive win for Nike and if they don't sign Ryan Williams it will be because they failed with the inside track.

