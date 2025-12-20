Ryan Williams' disappearance remains one of the strangest stories in college football

During his freshman season, Ryan Williams burst onto the scene as few players have before, becoming one of the best players in the country. Fans became sick of hearing announcers talk about how he was only 17 years old, but the announcers had to keep bringing it up, as all he did was make impressive plays.

This season, Ryan Williams hasn't had nearly as big of an impact as everyone would've expected after his freshman campaign. Williams has caught 42 passes for 631 yards and 4 touchdowns, showing a decline in each category.

During this season, it's felt as if the Alabama coaching staff has lost faith in the player who should've been one of their biggest stars. Williams has had issues with drops this season, but it's also felt as if he's disappeared in games at times.

Ryan Williams was once again a non-factor for Alabama

When Alabama fell behind 17-0 to Oklahoma, if you knew that the team was going to go on a 34-7 run to win the game, most would've guessed that Williams played a significant part in the comeback. Instead, Ryan Williams caught just 1 pass for 5 yards, which came when the Crimson Tide already took control and were trying to run out the clock.

Considering that Ty Simpson threw the ball 29 times in this game, the fact that Williams didn't get involved until the final pass of the game for Alabama is telling. Germie Bernard has taken the next step, while Isaiah Horton and Lotzeir Brooks are both having better seasons than the star Sophomore.

If Alabama is going to win the National Championship, Kalen DeBoer and Ryan Grubb need to find a way to get their star back in a rhythm and feeling confident again. When Ryan Williams is clicking, he's one of the most exciting players in the country, and the Crimson Tide will eventually need the big-play ability that he can provide.