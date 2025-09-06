Ryan Williams Injury update: Will the Alabama star play vs UL Monroe

On Saturday Night, the Alabama Crimson Tide will look to get back on the right track as they face off against the Louisiana Monroe Warhawks. The season opener was an absolute disaster for the Crimson Tide which had led to a ton of negative media attention for the team's effort and the methods of their Head Coach Kalen DeBoer.

One of the players who's gotten a ton of negative attention for his play in the loss is Sophomore wide receiver Ryan Williams. In the loss, Williams only had 5 catches for 30 yards with a few drops but, also isn't given enough credit for drawing pass interference calls that kept drives alive.

The Crimson Tide only suffered another loss later in the game as Ryan Williams suffered a concussion on a play that was reviewed for targeting.

Ryan Williams was helped off the field after suffering an apparent injury in the 4th quarter vs. FSU.



There was no targeting after review on the play. pic.twitter.com/3jFuXYSJ3I — ESPN (@espn) August 30, 2025

Will Ryan Williams return to action for the Crimson Tide?

The question coming into Saturday is whether or not Ryan Williams will play for the Crimson Tide against UL Monroe. While Williams is only a week removed from a concussion, as of Friday, Ryan Williams was ruled questionable for the Tide.

Alabama wide receiver Ryan Williams is questionable entering Saturday against ULMhttps://t.co/r6zJfrvRwy https://t.co/4vIONUKEiy pic.twitter.com/Gc3dnoGWRR — Pete Nakos (@PeteNakos_) September 5, 2025

There are two arguments that can be made for playing Ryan Williams which makes it unclear if he'll play on Saturday Night.

On one hand, whether Ryan Williams is in the lineup or not, the Crimson Tide should have no issues beating UL Monroe, so Alabama could play it cautiously. On the other hand, given that Williams is getting on the same page as a new quarterback, getting Williams and Ty Simpson as many reps together as possible could prove to be key, especially with a matchup against Georgia in the weeks to come.

This story will be updated as further information is provided on Ryan Williams' status for this game.

