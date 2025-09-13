Ryan Williams sends a statement with his explosive comeback from injury

When the Alabama Crimson Tide suffered a season opening loss to Florida State, aside from Kalen DeBoer, Ryan Williams caught the most heat from the fanbase. The fans pointed out how the last time Williams went above 100 yards was against Georgia, while he hadn't scored since the loss to Vanderbilt. Williams dropped a few passes against the Seminoles, and it made him a target for the fanbase in part for his play as well as his personality.

In the Florida State game, Williams suffered a concussion late in the game, which kept him out for the Tide's blowout win over UL Monroe. On Saturday, Ryan Williams looked like a player who heard all of the hate as he punished Wisconsin defenders.

It was a quiet first half for Ryan Williams but, when the second half kicked off, he returned to form as one of the best playmakers in the Country. On the first play of the second half, Alabama ran a reverse flea flicker to perfection, and Ryan Williams took it 75 yards for his first touchdown of the season.

Wisconsin answered as soon as they touched the football with a kick return touchdown but, the bad news is that they instantly put Alabama's offense back on the field. Just like in the Georgia game, Ryan Williams elevated on the sideline to come down with a catch before making two defenders look like they don't belong playing the same sport as him.

Alabama currently leads 35-7 with just under 5 minutes remaining in the 3rd quarter in massive part due to Ryan Williams. The Sophomore wide receiver has 5 catches for 165 yards and a pair of touchdowns as he and Germie Bernard are absolutely dominating the Badgers' secondary as they've combined for 4 touchdowns.

