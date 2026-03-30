San Francisco 49ers 2 Round Mock Draft solves the lingering Brandon Aiyuk problem

The San Francisco 49ers come into the NFL Draft cycle with a chance to propel the team over the top to win the Super Bowl. After the offense was shutdown by the Seahawks in the Divisional Round, it became clear that the team needed to get Brock Purdy more help. Between George Kittle's injury that could keep him out for 2026 and Brandon Aiyuk's strange disappearance, this team has some flaws.

Signing Mike Evans on a rather team friendly deal was a major step in the right direction, but this team does need more firepower. The 49ers don't own their 3rd Round Pick due to the Osa Odighizuwa trade making their first two picks pivotal in building up this team.

The San Francisco 49ers find their key weapon in KC Concepcion

27. San Francisco 49ers: KC Concepcion - Wide Receiver - Texas A&M

The 49ers offense has taken a hit over the past two offseasons with the loss of Deebo Samuel and the Brandon Aiyuk situation. Add in that players like George Kittle, Christian McCaffrey, and Ricky Pearsall have dealt with injuries, the team needs to continue adding weapons for Brock Purdy to continue growing with.

KC Concepcion would be an almost perfect complement to what the 49ers added with the Mike Evans signing. Concepcion is a dynamic weapon that can operate out of the slot, creating big plays after the catch while he could even play a similar role to the one Deebo Samuel played.

58. San Francisco 49ers: Chase Bisontis - Guard - Texas A&M

One of the biggest holes in the 49ers offense is at left guard where John Lynch described the battle as "wide open". The 49ers struggled running the ball at times which should lead to competition on the interior being brought in via the draft. Bisontis was dominant last season, allowing just 1 sack on 441 pass blocking snaps while he has the quickness to be great as a pulling guard.