Sark’s staff shakeup shocks fans: Will Muschamp returns to lead the Texas defense

Considering that the Texas Longhorns have made 2 of the last 3 College Football Playoff's and finished this season 9-3, it was expected to be a quiet offseason in Austin. Neither of Steve Sarkisian's coordinators were hired away, and Arch Manning announced he'd be returing for the 2026 season seemingly turning everyone's attention to the upcoming Transfer Portal cycle.

That was until Steve Sarkisian shocked Texas fans on Thursday with a wild shakeup of his coaching staff. On Thursday, Steve Sarkisian announced he was firing defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski and defensive backs coach Duane Akina while hiring Will Muschamp.

Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian has fired defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski and DB coach Duane Akina fired. In addition, Will Muschamp is the team’s new defensive coordinator. pic.twitter.com/BxWm8BeoQa — Anwar Richardson (@AnwarRichardson) December 18, 2025

Will Muschamp returning to Texas is truly shocking

When Texas Longhorns fans saw the statement released, their first thought had to be that it was a typo as it's a name they haven't heard in ages. Muschamp served as the Longhorns defensive coordinator from 2008 until the end of 2010 when he left to take the Florida head coaching job. During his time in Austin, Muschamp was so highly regarded that he was named Mack Brown's head coach in waiting.

Muschamp has been well traveled since his time in Austin, serving as Florida's head coach, Auburn's defensive coordinator, South Carolina's head coach, and a key part of Kirby Smart's staff from 2021 through 2025.

The decision to fire Pete Kwiatkowski comes as a stunner to Texas fans as the defense wasn't nearly the biggest problem this season. The defensive staff definitely needed some changes, but nobody expected it to be the defensive coordinator to get the axe.

Will Muschamp will inherit some great pieces taking over this Texas defense, and the expectation is that this group will compete for a National Championship next season. Whether the move works out or not, Muschamp is an all-time character in College Football, and having him back on a sideline will be incredible to watch.