Savion Hiter Update: 5-star RB remains unsigned but Michigan fans shouldn't panic

After getting one of the biggest recruiting wins of all time last recruiting cycle, it's been a quieter cycle for Sherrone Moore and the Michigan Wolverines. The Wolverines hold the Nation's 12th ranked recruiting class, but Sherrone Moore's class has two of the top players on board. The 6th ranked recruit in the class, Carter Meadows, signed his Letter of Intent, but Savion Hiter is a different story.

In August, the Michigan Wolverines landed a commitment from the Nation's top ranked running back and the 10th ranked player in the recruiting class, Savion Hiter. Considering how much Michigan likes to run the ball, and the level of player that Hiter is, the two parties are a perfect fit.

Savion Hiter is yet to sign, but Michigan shouldn't worry

The Michigan Wolverines fanbase was waiting all day on Wednesday to see their next star running back sign his Letter of Intent. Instead, the Wolverines will likely head into Thursday looking to see if they can officially close the deal.

After spending hours worrying about getting their 5-star running back on campus, On3's EJ Holland reported that the Wolverines are still expected to sign Hiter before the Early Signing Period comes to a close.

Five-star RB Savion Hiter is still expected to sign with Michigan during the early period. More here #GoBlue. https://t.co/vFLCaNcrJx pic.twitter.com/DGdxzQkY5C — "EJ Holland" (@EJHollandOn3) December 3, 2025

Landing Savion Hiter is the biggest key for Sherrone Moore and his staff as they look to get this team back to contending for National Championships. After an impressive season, Justice Haynes may leave for the NFL Draft and the Wolverines will need to add another elite running back to help the rushing attack.

Michigan poured a ton of resources into landing Bryce Underwood, and after he struggled this season, surrounding him with the talent to help him succeed is just as important as landing him was. If the Wolverines can close this out with Hiter while going out and improving at receiver in the Transfer Portal, this offense could look much improved next season.