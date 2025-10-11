Season ending injury adds new lump to the disaster Penn State season

The Penn State Nittany Lions have been one of the biggest let downs of the season after entering the season ranked 2nd in the AP Poll. After a deep run in the College Football Playoff, the Nittany Lions brought back a loaded group headlined by star quarterback Drew Allar, who passed up the NFL Draft for a chance to lead this program to glory.

This season has quickly gone from promising to a complete disaster as the Nittany Lions have gone from 3-0 to 3-3 with a 0-3 record in Big Ten play. Saturday's loss to Northwestern was a new low as this team dropped a second straight game to a team they were expected to destroy. If Penn State fans were asking how could things get worse, they found out after the game.

Drew Allar will miss the rest of the season with injury

Late in the 4th quarter, while looking to pick up a first down, Drew Allar was hit hard, and when he didn't instantly get up, everyone knew it was bad. Allar needed to be helped off the field and when he was carted to the locker room, it became a massive concern. Following the game, James Franklin revealed that Drew Allar would be out for the season.

BREAKING: Drew Allar out for remainder of the season pic.twitter.com/m0QztzfOOA — Evan Smith (@EvanRGSmith) October 11, 2025

The news is heartbreaking for Drew Allar as he passed up potentially being a first round pick for a chance to win a National Championship and his final season at Penn State ends just 6 games in. We hardly see players make the choice to pass on the NFL and Allar returning to try and acheive his goals made hima figure to root for.

Allar wasn't having a great season, but he's the best option this team has, and losing him is a massive blow to a team that was already struggling. Penn State will likely now turn to backup quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer who came in when Allar left the game.

More Penn State Nittany Lions News: