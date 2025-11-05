'SEC Bias' now replaced by 'The committee hates us' for jaded college football fanspeak

For years, with the BCS and now the College Football Playoff, the rallying cry for disgruntled, disillusioned college football fans was "SEC bias!" Everyone who wasn't part of the SEC had the unoriginal thought that the fix was in and that ESPN and the brass of college football were in cahoots to promote the conference.
Even in years when other conferences managed to upstage the SEC, the river of SEC bias tears flowed with all the force of the Mississippi River.
NIL, the transfer portal, and a massive shift in conference alignment over the past few seasons has brought two things (and no, sanity among fans is not one of them) - some parity among the power conferences, and a whole new excuse for fans who feel left out.
With the first College Football Playoff rankings reveal in 2025, it seems that the ACC wasn't quite as powerful as once thought in August and September. Bad losses by teams perched at the top of the conference (looking at you Miami and Georgia Tech) suddenly have the ACC looking up at the Big 12.
Not the view ACC fans expected, apparently, and they let their feelings be known quite garrulously.
Some even blame...well...the ACC?
And then, of course, there's plenty of this sentiment, which only fuels the "everyone hates us" mantra that ACC fans now posterize.
So is it SEC bias anymore? Or have we now officially moved on to the ACC shuffling their feet in the dirt whining, "nobody likes us"?
