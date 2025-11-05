College Football Playoff Rankings revealed: Full Top 25 and Updated Playoff Bracket

On Tuesday Night, we got our first look at the College Football Playoff rankings as the committee unveiled their Top 25 while giving us a look at what the bracket would look like if the season ended today. While there’s still plenty of jockeying for positions left as the season progresses, this first set of rankings sets the foundation for what lies ahead.

This season, the College Football Playoff remains at 12 teams as the commissioners couldn't agree to a new expanded format. The biggest difference is that the Playoff will move to a straight seeding format, meaning the 4 best Conference Champions don't earn an automatic bye week.

Who's in the College Football Playoff after the first CFP Rankings?

When the College Football Playoff committee unveiled their Top 25 rankings, Indiana, Ohio State, Texas A&M, Alabama, Georgia, Ole Miss, BYU, Texas Tech, Oregon, Notre Dame, Virginia, and Memphis all would be in the College Football Playoff if the season ended today. The 11th ranked Texas Longhorns 12th ranked Oklahoma Sooners would be left out of the field as the Memphis Tigers earned the Group of 5 bid, while the 14th ranked Virginia Cavaliers would get the ACC bid.

Full College Football Playoff Top 25 Rankings:

NEW: The FIRST set of CFB Playoff Rankings are in 👀🏆 pic.twitter.com/2MgctuFKnJ — College Football Overtime (@CFB_Overtime) November 5, 2025

College Football Playoff First Round Byes:

#1 Ohio State Buckeyes

#2 Indiana Hoosiers

#3 Texas A&M Aggies

#4 Alabama Crimson Tide

College Football Playoff First Round Matchups

#5 Georgia Bulldogs Vs NR Memphis Tigers

#6 Ole Miss Rebels vs #14 Virginia Cavaliers

#7 BYU Cougars Vs #10 Notre Dame Fighting Irish

#8 Texas Tech Red Raiders Vs #9 Oregon Ducks

More College Football Playoff News: